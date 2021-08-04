Rams QB Matthew Stafford Practices Through Thumb Injury [LOOK]

Injured thumb? Matthew Stafford made us – and probably the spectators at UC Irvine’s Crawford Field on Tuesday – ask, what injured thumb?

Just nearly 24 hours after it was revealed the Los Angeles Rams‘ quarterback sustained a thumb injury in his throwing hand, Stafford was taking first team reps and dropping touchdown passes.

And it was during a day when the full football armor was on.

Stafford Threw Through Swollen Thumb

As reported by both the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams’ QB1 suffered a swollen thumb, but no broken bone, following Monday’s practice.

Stafford smacked his thumb onto a defender’s helmet following the completion of his throwing motion, Rodrigue wrote in her Monday report. The injury forced Stafford to not only see sports medicine and performance director of the Rams Reggie Scott, but prevented Stafford from completing practice.

However, Stafford walked into Crawford Field not in street clothes, but clad in helmet and shoulder pads. Rodrigue captured QB1 warming up.

Stafford warmed up w short range now mid range

ESPN Rams reporter Lindsey Thiry then captured Stafford throwing a bomb, swollen thumb and all, to Robert Woods… further proving the thumb is OK.

Matthew Stafford —> 45 yards to Cooper Kupp

Then Stafford was captured warming up the arm by the Rams Twitter account.

Fans Show Relief Online

Once the Rams video went viral, relieved Ram fans reacted on social media including this proud Rams hard hat wearer.

Glad to see Matthew out there throwing the pig skin 🏈🏈 around 🙌

Another fan reacted with this gif.

One Tennessee State graduate admitted Stafford’s thumb injury left him scared.

Thank God he's back, that thumb scared the hell out of me yesterday

One fan told Thiry that Stafford has toughness.

Stafford is one tough dude! He will be just fine! Can't wait for Week 1!

Stafford additionally jammed handoffs to running backs with the force of his right arm, per Rodrigue.

Stafford is also doing RB handoff work! Right thumb to RB's chest. Are these updates annoying yet?

Even Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald showed rare sympathy for quarterbacks as he’s spent his Sundays terrorizing them. Donald checked in on Stafford, even hoping he would move his thumb.

Aaron Donald said he kept checking on Matthew Stafford including in walkthrough today – said he made Stafford show him his thumb and wiggle it a little bit to make sure he was good 🤣 Is glad he is OK.

What X-rays Read

Before Tuesday’s full contact session, X-rays were revealed to be negative on Stafford’s thumb.

Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed after practice that Stafford, however, suffered a contusion on his thumb. The team did have plans to sit him, but Stafford let it be known he’s getting practice time in.

Sean McVay confirms that Matthew Stafford's X-rays were clean and he does have a contusion. Said team was planning to even have him take a day off today but added that Stafford felt good enough and wanted to play. Said he took a full workload as well, and feels good after.

Turns out, McVay himself let the cat out of the bag: Speaking on Sirius XM radio before practice and said: “We’ll be good to go with him today.”

"It was an uncertain moment right there" @RamsNFL HC Sean McVay provides us with an update on Matthew Stafford's thumb injury #RamsCamp

Stafford later said that he “felt decent” about throwing the ball despite the contusion.

Matthew Stafford says "I felt decent," regarding his thumb. He emphasized the importance of getting into every practice as he continues to acclimate with this team. Coaches did not anticipate him practicing today, but Sean McVay says there were no limitations.

Stafford spoke to reporters after Tuesday’s practice. Why did he chose to risk it and throw the football on a bad thumb? Seeing his teammates in full pads inspired him.

“It’s our first day in pads, and I want to be out there,” Stafford told the L.A. media. “I want to be out there with these guys. Every opportunity I get, whether if I’m 100% or not, every opportunity I get to call plays and run against our defense and with our guys is an opportunity I need to get. And I don’t want to waste them. If it was good enough to go, then I’m going to be out there to go.”