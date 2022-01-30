Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Stafford Is Hoping for Rams Super Bowl

As the Los Angeles Rams attempt to make the Super Bowl, Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly Stafford has been one of the team’s biggest supporters. Kelly was in attendance when the Rams pulled off the upset of Tom Brady’s Buccaneers to reach the NFC Championship.

“Grateful would be an understatement,” Kelly said in heartfelt January 26 Instagram post. “Grateful for this force behind matthew and I.. These are the people we can always rely on to call us out when we lose sight of things.. the people who only let us change in the best ways.. not just family, but also our chosen family.

“Thankful for all these relationships and the support they have given us for so long. I hope they will always feel as much love and loyalty from us as we do from them. From Dallas, New York, Atlanta, Denver, LA, Detroit, and Athens.. what a weekend it was. ❤️ #RIUTA”

The Staffords Have 4 Daughters

Matthew and Kelly are the proud parents to four young girls: Tyler, Chandler, Sawyer and Hunter. After the couple’s twin daughters, Chandler and Sawyer, were born in 2017, Matthew reflected on how fatherhood has changed his life.

“It’s tough to describe how I’m feeling. Just being a part of them and them being a part of you,” Matthew told ESPN’s Michael Rothstein in April 2017. “Just, it’s been life changing, obviously. Your world revolves around them. But it’s fun. Everybody tells you about it, what to expect, this and that, but you have to experience it for yourself, and everybody’s experience, I’m sure, is different.

“Twins is fun and a lot of work, but it’s cool to see, not only Kelly and myself and our connection with them, but their connection with each other is pretty cool too. So obviously, they were living together there for eight or nine months and formed a pretty cool bond.”

Kelly Overcame a Brain Tumor & Has Served as an Inspiration to Fans





Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly open up about her medical scare | Monday Night Countdown Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, share the details about Kelly's brain tumor diagnosis and how the family persevered through her surgery and recovery.

The couple has been open about Kelly’s battle with a brain tumor. Last April, Kelly took to Instagram to celebrate the two year anniversary of her surgery and having a clean scan.

“Two years ago, waking up after a 12 hour surgery, 🧠 tumor free,” Kelly noted on April 17. “Today celebrating the clean 2 year scan and all the new adventures my family and I are going to have in this next year!”

Kelly Gave Away Tickets to the Rams-49ers NFC Championship Game

Days before the NFC Championship, Kelly revealed that she would be conducting a giveaway with tickets for Rams fans along with first responders. Kelly posted updates throughout the week to her Instagram Story and revealed she received more than 12,000 email requests.

“Just went on Ticketmaster and saw how expensive tickets are getting,” Kelly said on January 27. “I’m going to buy a good amount and give them away. If you are a hard core rams fan, or just a regular rams fan, a veteran, active in the military, a public servant, etc.. email me…and tell me your story with some photos attached! I’ll get back to y’all by tomorrow night!! #riuta”