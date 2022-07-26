‘Muscled-Up Speedster’ the New Talk Among the Rams [LOOK]

One rare thing about NFL training camps: Some teams will feature guys with an image makeover from a year ago.

Already, fans have seen Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers draw comparisons to Nicholas Cage’s Con Air character or be called a “Greaser” from The Outsiders by Heavy. On the Los Angeles Rams‘ side, there hasn’t been too many notable image makeovers.

Except one…which got Ram fans intrigued about the 2022 possibilities involving this particular new-look player.

‘Muscled-Up Speedster’

Let’s just say, Tutu Atwell is sporting a new look.

But this one is on the swole side, which was captured by Reddit and shared by one Rams fan:

Ramblin’ Fan was left impressed with the new-look native of Miami, Florida Atwell, even going with a Gif of another renowned Miami star in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson while calling the second-year Rams wideout the “muscled-up speedster”:

Whose that muscled-up speedster? Well, don't look now, but LA Rams WR Tutu Atwell is buffed up and determined to make a difference this season. #RamsTrainingCamp #RamsHouse #TutuAtwell

(via @milroyigglesfan) https://t.co/kaws8k7oEy pic.twitter.com/BrK4ebpQCg — Ramblin' Fan (@RamblinFan) July 26, 2022

It is not known how much muscle Atwell put on, or what workouts he did to show up to UC Irvine on the cut and jacked side. But he’s clearly looking far different from his Louisville days:

LA Rams pick Louisville's Tutu Atwell The lightest WR drafted since 1999 at 149 lbs pic.twitter.com/g0Dyp16xpj — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 1, 2021

And from his first training camp press conference one year ago when he was a rookie weighing in at 155 pounds:

Rookie WR Tutu Atwell says the Rams have spoken with him about building some weight from his current 155. He wants to be at 160/161. Laughing, he adds that it’s hard because he burns calories so fast/easily just by running around on the field. pic.twitter.com/UzdUNap59m — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) July 25, 2021

Fans React to 2022 Version of Atwell

His new figure sparked a conversation among fans of the Super Bowl 56 champions.

“He might have a great year…he’s lighting fast!” said fan Daniel Herrera on Twitter.

“I’m not giving up on him,” said another fan.

Some fans, however, aren’t too convinced by his new look.

“Until Roquan Smith (of the Chicago Bears) hits him and he’s cracked. I’m sorry but we missed on this one…” one critic of Atwell’s draft selection said (the Rams do not play the Bears this season, by the way).

“Can’t believe we drafted this dude over Amon-Ra,” said another critic, referring to Detroit Lions impact rookie from the same draft class and Southern California standout at both Mater Dei High School and USC Amon-Ra St. Brown. The former Trojan was a fourth rounder who caught 90 passes for 912 yards and scored five times while playing with former Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

But other fans, including this Rams fan of 50-plus years per his Twitter bio, are optimistic about the new-look Atwell and took a dig at those criticizing him.

“He gonna be fine. All the middle aged fat white guys rag on him cuz he 5’9” and got hurt in year 1. Most of them got picked last at dodgeball growing up,” the fan said.

Atwell is aiming to redeem himself from a disappointing rookie season that saw the 22-year-old record no catches and was stuck in a special teams role. He only returned five kickoffs for 87 yards and fielded 10 punts for 54 yards — but only averaged 5.4 yards per punt.

Atwell, though, has renewed his focus and approach toward the upcoming season which includes firing off this tweet during June minicamp:

Alot mf’s gone feel me this year 💯💯 Im on some other sh”&$ 💯 — Tutu Atwell Jr (@tutuatwell) June 2, 2022

And his head coach Sean McVay pointed out to reporters on Friday, July 22 that Atwell is one of two second-year Rams who have made “big strides.”