Rams Called to Re-Add a Familiar Pro Bowler Once on $14 Million Deal

Could a reunion inside the “Rams House” become inevitable for the Los Angeles Rams and one free agent who went to the Super Bowl with them?

And is there room for this five-time Pro Bowler who this time, would arrive to the Rams with his own Super Bowl ring in tow that he claimed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Anytime someone typed Ndamukong Suh in the search engine during the month of June, interest between he and the Las Vegas Raiders showed up at the top. Suh himself sparked the interest of “Raiders Nation” with this tweet:

Raiders could be fun https://t.co/WfZZbWQf9P — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) June 21, 2022

However, less than 10 days ago, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal said that “it appears the interest is not mutual” between Suh and the Silver and Black. Additionally, NFL insider Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ added that the Raiders “are not currently in pursuit” of Suh.

While the market will continue to crystallize for Ndamukong Suh’s services as the season draws near, I’m told the #Raiders are not currently in pursuit, per league source. Suh can provide value to any number of NFL defenses. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 21, 2022

So if the Raiders and the former first rounder aren’t bound to link up, which other teams would be consider a late suitor? For one analyst, it’s one of the teams Suh suited up for on a $14 million deal…and played in his first-ever Super Bowl with.

Pro Football Focus Calls for Rams Reunion

Pro Football Focus writer Doug Kyed delivered the PFF list of one trade or free agent acquisition for all 32 teams before training camp on Wednesday, June 29.

Kyed doesn’t believe Suh should trek to the AFC West. But instead head over to the NFC West at a familiar spot.

“The Rams only really seem to make splash moves. Suh has also expressed interest in signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, but heading back to the Rams would give him a chance for another Super Bowl ring,” Kyed wrote.

Should Suh head back to L.A., he could reform the “human traffic jam” combination of him and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. Suh produced 4.5 sacks opposite of “A.D” during their lone season together in 2018 — also the season that saw the Rams capture the NFC title before falling to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 53.

Suh Addressed Potential Rams Return Before

Suh made an appearance on ESPN’s NFL Live on June 20 to discuss a litany of NFL topics.

And one in particular? The Rams.

Suh and the crew spoke about what makes the Rams unique in using their money to make splashy free agent moves, which has ultimately turned them into perennial playoff contenders under general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay.

That was when NFL Live host Laura Rutledge made this pitch to Suh: “Does that make sense? A return there?”

Suh responded with two words: “It could.” But then added “I mean, I don’t know if their cap was going to allow something like that to happen.”

However, he revealed a “great conversation” he had with one integral member of the Rams.

“I did have a great conversation with (owner) E. Stanley Kroenke the other day,” Suh told the panel. “So I still have affinity for that organization and wish them well when we’re not playing against each other.”

How Would Suh Fit This Time?

At age 35, Suh is in the twilight of his NFL career. He would be viewed more as a contributor especially on a rotational basis in the trenches.

The Rams also have a valuable extra pass rusher in place next to Donald in Greg Gaines who emerged late last season. Gaines, though, is entering a contract year. The champs also lost nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day to a huge payday with the Chargers, where he’ll rejoin former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

Long story short, there is a potential spot available to fill should Suh and the Rams reunite. And maybe, Ram fans can witness this type of backfield destruction between he and Donald: