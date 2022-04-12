Rams’ Matthew Stafford Moving up in Housing Market [LOOK]

“Trophies” by Hip-Hop/R&B superstar Drake came off as a fitting song for Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams following Super Bowl 56.

But now, “Fair Trade” may be the appropriate song to describe the four-time Grammy winner and the Rams‘ franchise quarterback — as the musician has helped give Stafford and his family a new level of luxurious L.A. living.

First reported by the Wall Street Journal on Friday, April 8, Drake — whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham — sold his L.A. region homes in Hidden Hills for $11 million to the Super Bowl winning quarterback. Both houses were originally listed for $7.4 million.

On Tuesday, April 12, the first images of the property Stafford purchased were leaked out by Front Office Sports.

What Housing Amenities Are Included

Before diving into it, Stafford’s 2022 includes not only winning his first-ever Vince Lombardi Trophy, but also securing a blockbuster $160 million extension on March 19 that keeps him and his family in Southern California for a lengthy period of time.

Now, his first major purchase after signing his blockbuster deal is what he bought from Drake.

According to the real estate listing from the Beverly Hills Estates real estate company, the housing amenities include: Five bedrooms and six bathrooms in one 3,600 square foot property, the other a 2,400 square foot property home with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, a heated swimming pool and a private horse trail.

Now, Front Office Sports posted some images of what the Staffords will soon live in:

Early this year, Drake listed 3 side-by-side LA properties for $22.5 million. Now, 2 have been purchased for $11 million… by Rams QB Matthew Stafford 🏠 ➖ One 3600 sq ft, 5 BR, 6 BA

➖ Heated Pool

➖ BBQ Pit

➖ Pizza oven

➖ One 2400 sq ft, 3 BR, 3 BA

➖ Private horse trail pic.twitter.com/a9QLefY69u — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 12, 2022

The Neighborhood the Staffords Live in

For those not too familiar with Hidden Hills, it’s a small community of approximately just 2,000 residents that per the city’s website “has preserved a country way of life that has nearly vanished from the surrounding communities of Southern California.”

The small neighborhood sits in the Western Foothills of the San Fernando Valley and is nestled along the Ventura County line — with neighborhoods like Westlake Village and the Rams’ permanent home base of Thousand Oaks west of Hidden Hills.

“Its bucolic atmosphere is enhanced by its absence of sidewalks and street lights and its presence of white three-rail fences and bridle trails,” the site also mentions.

Though it has its small-city vibe, the town has no shortage of celebrities and past L.A. athletes. Outside of Drake, actor/musician Jamie Foxx, actress/singer Selena Gomez, actress/singer/entrepreneur Jennifer Lopez and Grammy winner The Weeknd (whose house was sold to Madonna in April 2021) are among the current and past celebrity residents of Hidden Hills.

The list of pro athletes who lived or have lived in the community is a long, notable list too. Standout athletes with a tie-in to Hidden Hills include:

Paul George: The NBA superstar for the Los Angeles Clippers sold his estate to rapper French Montana for $8.4 million in December 2020.

Dwayne Wade: The three-time NBA champion and his actress wife Gabrielle Union dropped $17.9 million on a Hidden Hills property in February 2020.

Kevin Durant: The Brooklyn Nets star and two-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors purchased a $15.6 million mansion in the city in July of 2021.

After the huge trade that lured the Detroit Lions star Stafford to the “Rams House,” he and his wife managed to sell their Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, lakefront home for $6.5 million.

Stafford isn’t the first Rams quarterback to settle in Hidden Hills. His predecessor Jared Goff owned property near Drake.