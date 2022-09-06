New Rams Roster Moves are Indicating Run at Past $95 Million Talent

Kickoff of the 2022 NFL season is two days away — and it not only marks a heavyweight bout between the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams versus the aspiring Super Bowl contender Buffalo Bills, but it also brings together two teams that have expressed interest in luring in a still available All-Pro.

That All-Pro is Odell Beckham Jr. His name has long been attached to both clubs with the Rams making their sales pitch including head coach Sean McVay on July 29, to former Ram Von Miller putting on his recruiting coordinator hat and trying to re-team alongside his longtime friend — which included posting a photo edit on Beckham in a Bills uniform.

Now, the Rams became active on the salary cap side on Tuesday, September 6 on the day after Labor Day 2022 — which is fueling more speculation of the Rams potentially clearing room to finally haul back the man who once made up to $95 million with the New York Giants.

Notable Rams Moves Include Waiving Player Who Had a $2.2 Million Contract Value

One move the Rams made involved restructuring the contract of one integral piece to their offense.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, the Super Bowl champs reworked the contract of tight end Tyler Higbee, which now brings $3.8 million in cap space for the Rams to work with.

Noted by Heavy on Rams reporter Matt Wadleigh, the Rams made the morning move to get under the cap before the Tuesday deadline to do so. Wadleigh added “this gives the Rams some flexibility if they do need to make a roster move during the season.”

Well, two more moves were made on Tuesday afternoon hours after the Higbee deal.

At 4:04 p.m. Eastern, the Rams announced two more roster decisions: Waiving running back Xavier Jones and also waving defensive back Tyler Hall. Of the two, only Hall has an injury settlement with the Rams.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Waived/No Recall RB Xavier Jones

• Waived/Injury Settlement DB Tyler Hall — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 6, 2022

Jones, who came to the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Methodist, made $2,294,000 in contract value and totaled $2,215,000 in base salary per Over the Cap. Yet, both moves left some Ram fans wondering if the team was finally clearing up some space to make a run at OBJ.

“Making room…for another WR, perhaps?” asked one fan.

Another fan speculated a return, saying online “OBJ coming back like he never left.”

OBJ Reacts to TNF Matchup

Along with wondering what the NFL future holds for the Pro Bowl talent who has been rehabbing his knee after a devastating torn ACL during Super Bowl 56, many are additionally asking what his thoughts are on the two teams that have been the most aggressive in trying to reel him in.

Beckham took to Twitter for that response.

“Whoever wins Thursday !!!!!” Beckham began. “Can’t wait…to all the boys goin into the season! May God bless u wit peace of mind and physical strength to endure the season. God watch over all my brothers this year let them shine and stay healthy !! LUV”

Whoever wins Thursday !!!!! 😈 😭 😉can’t wait … to all the boys goin into the season! May God bless u wit peace of mind and physical strength to endure the season. God watch over all my brothers this year let them shine and stay healthy !! LUV — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 6, 2022

That was when two men responded to his tweet with a “winner gets OBJ” angle. To which Beckham responded with:

I think both are fine without! Im@just excited to watch! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 6, 2022

And another response from Beckham.

Half jokes 😅 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 6, 2022

He also responded to a Josina Anderson tweet, telling the CBS NFL insider this prediction:

“Just saying I think the two teams that are opening up the season could be playin each other again at the end,” he responded.