Rams Facing New Competition in Pursuit of Bobby Wagner: Report

For the first time since their January 2, 2022 meeting, the Los Angeles Rams are battling the Baltimore Ravens.

But this time it’s without a scoreboard and without both teams game-planning to beat the other on the field. The newest installment of Rams versus Ravens involves this: Who gets prized All-Pro free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Ravens Have Entered the Mix

Per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the AFC North team is the newest possible suitor for the six-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl selection — who was released by the only NFL team he’s played for in his first 10 seasons the Seattle Seahawks earlier in March.

“All-Pro free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner visited the Baltimore Ravens today, per source. Ravens have high interest in Wagner, who also visited the Rams this week,” Fowler tweeted.

Just a couple of days earlier, the 6-foot, 241-pound Wagner had visited the Rams and left with the possibility of a deal coming into place, per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Rams are loading up again? Sources say six-time All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner is visiting them and there is mutual interest in doing a deal. A potential huge defensive addition. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022

It’s easy to see why multiple teams would inquire about Wagner. Since his arrival to the league out of Utah State, Wagner has established himself as one of the league’s fastest, smartest and most consistent tacklers. He has 1,383 total tackles including 819 solo stops in his career. Per Pro Football Reference, Wagner has never finished below 104 tackles in his career.

The Rams are in need of some linebacker help with inside ‘backer Troy Reeder testing the free agent market and the franchise losing Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills then Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to the Houston Texans during the free agency period. Baltimore, meanwhile, has built itself as a linebacker hot bed with Hall of Famer Ray Lewis being the face of that franchise throughout his career. Terrell Suggs and Peter Boulware are two other notable Ravens who became perennial Pro Bowlers while lining up next to the since- retired Lewis.

The Ravens were led by Patrick Queen at LB who tallied team-highs with 98 tackles, 68 solo stops and 10 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Queen has a near similar build to Wagner at 6-feet, 232-pounds.

But it’s not just the Ravens who have been linked to Wagner. The Dallas Cowboys, featuring Wagner’s former defensive coordinator from his Seahawk years Dan Quinn, reportedly expressed interest in him.

Bobby Wagner on the Cowboys defense? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kuxDwBA2XD — PFF (@PFF) March 25, 2022

However, per the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken on Tuesday, March 22, “no momentum exists” between both parties.

No momentum exists between Cowboys and ex-Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner in free agency, source said. DC Dan Quinn and Wagner, who is operating as own agent, been in contact. Strong relationship and belief there. But a 2022 reunion is considered “unlikely” and “long shot” from start. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 22, 2022

Wagner Revealed What he’s Looking for

Wagner, 31, hasn’t blurted out where exactly he wants to be in 2022.

However, he did mention in five words what he’s looking for in an NFL franchise in front of TMZ cameras at L.A.X. in a video released Thursday:

“I just want to win,” Wagner succinctly said.





Bobby Wagner On His Next Team, 'I Just Want To Win' | TMZ Sports Bobby Wagner says he needs just one thing from his next team … win games — and do it ASAP. The star linebacker — who's been a coveted free agent since Seattle shockingly cut ties with him earlier this month — told TMZ Sports out at LAX on Wednesday just before he visited with the… 2022-03-24T14:22:06Z

If the Ravens manage to swoop up Wagner, it wouldn’t be the first time the team picked up a past Seahawks great who won a Super Bowl with the franchise.

In 2019, the Ravens signed a four-year deal with Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas. The three-time All-Pro Thomas, however, struggled in Baltimore’s defense and was eventually let go.