NFL Analysts Make Final Prediction on Rams’ Super Bowl Chances [LOOK]

It’s never too late for national analysts to cast in their votes on who will win the Super Bowl, even with Sunday, September 5, representing the final Sunday without the Los Angeles Rams and the NFL.

It all starts next Sunday 👀😏 pic.twitter.com/4qlxYfjp0Z — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 5, 2021

And for one last time, members of nfl.com and the NFL Network casted their votes on Friday, September 3, on who has the best chance of hoisting the Vince Lombardi trophy on the evening of February 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium.

So what are the Rams’ chances? And did they receive the most votes? Here’s a final look:

Rams Tied for Third Among Super Bowl Winning Votes

There were 29 total NFL Network personalities who took part in the final vote tally. And the Rams wound up in a three-way tie for the third most votes.

Brooke Cersosimo (original content editor), Marcas Grant (fantasy editor) and Maurice Jones-Drew (analyst/play-by-play for Rams radio games) all gave the Rams their confidence vote. Here’s what all three wrote about the Rams:

Cersosimo: Rams over Bills. Matthew Stafford is predicted to win the league Most Valuable Player award and top it off with his first Lombardi trophy, Cersosimo writes.

Grant: Rams over Chiefs. Grant calls for a high-scoring fest with the Rams pulling it off. The last time these two teams met was the 54-51 fireworks show won by the Rams in 2018 at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

Jones-Drew: Rams over Chiefs. Jones-Drew calls for this game-changing play to happen: A strip-sack-fumble-return for the touchdown executed by Aaron Donald…which he predicts will occur in the fourth quarter to lift the Rams past Kansas City.

What other teams received the same number? One was the Buffalo Bills, already entering the upcoming season as a heavy favorite in the AFC following their return to the AFC championship game last season for the first time since January 1994. Surprisingly, the other three-vote team was the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Who Picked the Rams to Fall at SoFi Come February?

There were more analysts who chose the Rams to lose on their home field than there were people who picked the Rams to win it.

Four in total.

Who were the four? They range from two who picked an AFC West team to beat them and one who believes the Bills will finally win their first Vince Lombardi trophy by beating L.A. They are: Chase Goodbread (original content editor), Dan Hanzus (Around the NFL staff writer), Adam Schein (contributing columnist/Sirius XM radio personality) and David Carr (NFL Network analyst). Here’s what each said:

Goodbread: Chiefs over Rams. Goodbread calls for two things to happen: A shootout and Mahomes getting improved pass protection after the 2021 Super Bowl debacle.

Hanzus: Chiefs over Rams. Like Goodbread, Hanzus predicts an epic night for Mahomes against the Rams’ defense.

Schein: Bills over Rams. Schein is one of the few believers in Buffalo winning its first Super Bowl. Also, Allen told Schein himself he would join in on the Bill fans’ table jumping tradition if he guides Buffalo to the Lombardi Trophy.

"Tables. Plural. And light 'em on fire too, let's do it!"@BuffaloBills quarterback @JoshAllenQB tells @AdamSchein his plan if Buffalo wins the Super Bowl. Listen to & download the full interview here: https://t.co/9WUj8s6ezl pic.twitter.com/K4DWcF2GUg — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) January 7, 2021

Carr: Raiders over Rams. Carr is the lone believer in Las Vegas surprising everyone and winning the Silver and Black’s fourth championship, plus second title for head coach Jon Gruden.

Which team earned the highest tally of votes to win in Inglewood on the second Sunday of February? The Chiefs at 11 votes.