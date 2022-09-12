Ex-$15.675 Million Rams Defender Finds New NFL Home: Report

A former Los Angeles Rams starter who played in Super Bowl 53 and the first three seasons of the Sean McVay era has found a new NFL home.

And, his signing with an AFC contender comes off the heels of that team surrendering three touchdown passes in their season opening loss on Sunday, September 11.

Former Defender Was Once on $15.675 Million Deal

First reported by Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network, Nickell Robey-Coleman has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Raiders signing Nickell Robey-Coleman, per a league source. Veteran corner has six career interceptions, three touchdowns, 49 pass deflections @PFN365#Raiders — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 12, 2022

The 30-year-old’s signing again comes after the Silver and Black witnessed Justin Herbert carve up the Raiders with a trio of touchdown passes in the L.A. Chargers’ 24-19 win at SoFi Stadium.

If the name rings a bell with Ram fans, the 5-foot-8, 180-pound Robey-Coleman was once a key contributor to the Rams defense. He also earned his highest salary as a Ram, as he was once signed to a three-year deal worth $15,675,000 per Spotrac.

Slot CB Showed Ball-Hawking Side With Rams

While Robey-Coleman was a fifth-year veteran when he joined the Rams in 2017 around the time the team hired McVay as head coach, he had never experienced the playoffs until he entered the “Rams House.”

In 2017, he produced a career-best 56 interception yards plus posted career-highs in total tackles with 49 and solo stops with 39. He also broke up nine passes that season, his most since his rookie campaign of 2013. He was once given the nickname “The Slot God.”

The "SlotGod" Nickell Robey-Coleman 2017 LA Rams Highlights pic.twitter.com/N5KDlFgNHs — x – Clash Of The Horns 2021 SB Champions (@RamfamPodcaster) March 18, 2018

Robey-Coleman, who played collegiately at nearby USC, had a knack for showing a nose for the football especially on plays like this from 2019:

But there are a few moments he’s also remembered for that involves the Rams’ first Super Bowl run with McVay.

Robey-Coleman Once Ruffled Some Feathers With People Regarding NFL Legend

The road to Super Bowl 53 had some different types of bumps for Robey-Coleman.

The first one: A helmet-to-helmet hit he delivered in the NFC title game at New Orleans.

Nickell Robey-Coleman isn't sweating the non-call in the Rams-Saints game 👀 pic.twitter.com/BVZq7hjhii — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2019

That play ultimately led to a rules change the league made for the following season.

Video Link: The Nickell Robey-Coleman story: More than just the man behind an infamous NFL rule change. #Rams #Saints #NFCCGRematch pic.twitter.com/5TVXLSq6Dc — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 15, 2019

But before the 2019 season, there was one more attention-grabbing moment on Robey-Coleman’s end: Calling out Tom Brady and his age.

Rams DB Nickell Robey-Coleman on facing Tom Brady in the Super Bowl: “Age has definitely taken a toll. …He’s definitely not the same quarterback he was.” https://t.co/y0IrzuLFRT pic.twitter.com/BS1mLvzlIr — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 28, 2019

While Robey-Coleman aimed to clarify his comments during Super Bowl media day, there were analysts who still believed Robey-Coleman fueled some fire for Brady.

In commenting on Tom Brady's age, Rams corner Nickell Robey-Coleman may have given the Pats all the bulletin board material they need https://t.co/qLjf6z7sWI pic.twitter.com/ssWQt8TeRq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 29, 2019

Ultimately, Brady went after the former Ram by turning to eventual Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Julian Edelman.

Things you hate to see: Edelman absolutely torching Nickell Robey-Coleman after the #Rams CB ran his mouth earlier in the week. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/OejorGc6ll — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) February 4, 2019

The Super Bowl loss ultimately became a prelude to Robey-Coleman’s final season with the Rams. While he produced 36 tackles and 32 solo stops plus forced two fumbles and delivered his third season of deflecting seven passes, he didn’t snatch a single interception for the second straight season.

He then signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 but lasted one season after collecting 44 total tackles including 37 solo. He made his way to the Detroit Lions the following year where he re-teamed with former Rams Michael Brockers and quarterback Jared Goff.

Now, Robey-Coleman is expected to have a future return to SoFi Stadium — as the Raiders will travel to Inglewood to take on the Rams on December 8.