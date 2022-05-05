Rams’ Odell Beckham Called Possible Option for Super Bowl Winning QB

The NFL Draft smoke has cleared. And the Los Angeles Rams have added eight new pieces — plus 17 more via the list of undrafted free agents available.

But now comes this question through the near 30 new additions heading to the “Rams House:” What becomes of Odell Beckham Jr.?

The wide receiver remains a free agent and unsigned. He’s still recovering from his devastating ACL tear he sustained during Super Bowl 56. And his last public appearance? At the Wednesday, May 4 NBA playoffs contest between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.

Beckham, though, is still among a strong list of available free agents during this new period of free agency that follows after the draft. And Pro Football Focus Ben Linsey chimed in with his “10 free agent signings that make the most sense” released on Thursday, May 5.

And among the 10 names: OBJ, but not linked to the Rams. Rather, Beckham was mentioned as a another possibility for a Super Bowl winning franchise with a past Super Bowl Most Valuable Player still handling the reins.

Oh, it’s a franchise that was one of two reported final options for Beckham when he was available on the open market in November 2021 following his fallout with the Cleveland Browns.

Beckham Going From L.A. to Lambeau?

Linsey believes the Green Bay Packers can try again and make their attempt to lure in the three-time Pro Bowler.

“The Packers have brought in several wide receivers this offseason in an attempt to fill the Davante Adams-sized hole in their offense — namely Christian Watson (NFL Draft) and Sammy Watkins (free agency) — but they still need someone Aaron Rodgers can rely on to win one-on-ones when Green Bay’s offense needs a play,” was one excerpt Linsey wrote.

Linsey mentioned how OBJ’s presence grew as the weeks progressed by.

“Beckham showed last season in Los Angeles that he can still be that guy, as he took on a bigger role as the season progressed and came up big in the postseason for Matthew Stafford before his injury,” Linsey said. “Given the late injury, he’s not going to be a Week 1 contributor, but there’s a good chance OBJ could give the Packers offense the spark it needs as they push toward the playoffs.”

The Current Packers WR Room

The Adams trade was a significant blow to an offense and a quarterback heavily reliant on the receiver. Adams earned all five of his career Pro Bowl appearances and produced three 100-catch seasons with the Packers. He also leaves Lambeau Field producing a career-best 123 catches for 1,553 yards in 16 starts per Pro Football Reference.

Furthermore, the Packers lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Kansas City Chiefs through free agency — who averaged 17.5 yards per catch in his Packers career.

But the two new additions to Green Bay’s weaponry gives Rodgers this: Two receivers who can run the 40-yard dash below the 4.44 mark. In the case of the more towering 6-foot-4 option Watson, he turned heads during the NFL Scouting Combine by running an unofficial 4.28 time. Rodgers will have more speed to work with once the fall season arrives.

How Can OBJ Still Fit Inside the ‘Rams House?”

Even if OBJ drifts off, his next team must realize he won’t be available for action until most likely November given the state of his knee.

In the case of the Rams, the champs could still bring him back at a lesser value following the ailment. With Robert Woods gone, plus the prized addition of Allen Robinson, head coach Sean McVay and company are probably envisioning a dynamic trio of Robinson, Cooper Kupp and Beckham all on the same field once the push for the playoffs begins. The Rams have made it clear in the past that they want OBJ back on board.

From what it appears, Beckham is in a situation where he could catch passes from one or another Super Bowl winner.