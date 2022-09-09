Odell Beckham Jr. Creates Stir With Rams Fans After New Transaction

Changes are already taking place for the Los Angeles Rams following their 31-10 season opening debacle against the Buffalo Bills, with those tweaks and roster news taking place on Friday, September 9.

But along with injury updates and roster designations, there was one name attached to the Rams that created quite the stir and speculation that this three-time Pro Bowler is on his way to the “Rams House.”

Odell Beckham’s Name Mentioned

Per the league’s transaction wire, the three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. whose last NFL game was Super Bowl 56 visited the Rams.

Although his “visit” was described as him being in attendance at SoFi Stadium for the Rams’ ring ceremony while clad in Ram colors. Due to Beckham’s free agent status, Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus believed that the Rams had to inform the league that OBJ was on an official “visit” with the team.

“This is great: Because Odell Beckham Jr. was in the building last night for the Super Bowl banner ceremony, the Rams had to inform the league that he was on an official “visit” since he’s currently a free agent,” Meirov tweeted with the laughing face emoji.

However, NFL insider Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network tweeted that OBJ visited the defending champs — fueling speculation that he took a trip to the Rams’ facility outside of SoFi.

Odell Beckham Jr, still rehabbing his torn ACL, visited the Rams — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 9, 2022

Rams fans began to chime in about OBJ’s name attached to the report.

“We’ll take OBJ on one leg at this rate,” one fan said.

“For a physical I assume?” asked another fan.

“Did he walk in Snead’s office at the half?” asked one more fan, referring to Rams general manager Les Snead.

Speaking of which, OBJ responded to this Snead-themed tweet and gif made by Roster Watch on Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio after the game.

Lololololo listen my phone ain’t change — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 9, 2022

But, Charean Williams of NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk helped clear the air about what Beckham’s “visit” means.

“That meant the Rams had to report his presence as a ‘visit,’ which they did on Friday’s personnel notice,” Williams wrote.

There are media personalities, though, who believe the Rams must re-add Beckham into the lineup judging by the play of the receivers outside of Cooper Kupp and his 13-catch, 128-yard one touchdown night. Ben Maller of Fox Sports Radio was one of them.

“I would argue that the Rams’ performance offensively would inspire Odell Beckham Jr. to go to LA more than anything because they NEED him. There’s a clear void with Allen Robinson playing like an absolute ZERO at receiver!” Maller called out.

"I would argue that the Rams' performance offensively would inspire Odell Beckham Jr. to go to LA more than anything because they NEED him. There's a clear void with Allen Robinson playing like an absolute ZERO at receiver!" 📺@benmaller pic.twitter.com/JAeUMLW8EQ — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) September 9, 2022

Major Changes Also Announced on Offense

While there were fans who became glued to seeing Beckham on the transaction report, the Rams also made some changes in their offense — with their Friday moves injury related.

Per Rams insider for The Athletic Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams will move Coleman Shelton from right guard to center. The reason? Starting center Brian Allen is having a “cleanout procedure” on his knee — which alters the right side of the line and lures Tremayne Anchrum into the fold.

Rams center Brian Allen has to have a cleanout procedure on his knee and is out 2-4 weeks. Coleman Shelton will move to center, and Tremayne Anchrum will move to guard. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 9, 2022

One of the hardest hit areas in the 21-point defeat at the hands of the Bills was the offensive line. A unit that already came in needing to replace Andrew Whitworth and Austin Corbett surrendered seven sacks — none coming on blitz calls.

The Bills sacked Matthew Stafford seven times without blitzing on a single play. Buffalo's seven sacks with four-or-fewer pass rushers is tied for the 4th-most in a game since 2016.#BUFvsLAR | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/AX8VoPOyAK — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 9, 2022

While Anchrum will be projected to make his first NFL start on Sunday, September 18 at home versus the Atlanta Falcons, Whitworth spoke highly of the former Clemson Tiger in his conversation with Heavy while promoting Pepsi’s new fan experience called the Pepsi 18 Week Pack.

“He’s a guy who can play left and right guard and has played it well. I would be interested in seeing Tremayne get in there and play and see how he would do because he’s grown a lot and continued to put together two straight good camps,” Whitworth said.

The Rams were hit with other key injuries outside of the trenches. Per team reporter Stu Jackson, rookie running back Kyren Williams suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss 6-8 weeks. The Rams are currently left with Cam Akers, Jake Funk and Thursday’s lead rusher Darrell Henderson as the only active roster options while Trey Regas is the lone practice squad representative.