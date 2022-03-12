Pass Rushers Emerge as 2 Ideas for Rams’ Possible Miller Replacement

What if Von Miller leaves the Los Angeles Rams? And the Super Bowl champs don’t find a way to pilfer newly released Bobby Wagner from the Seattle Seahawks?

There has to be a strong contingency plan installed if both aren’t in a Rams uniform and ready to go after the franchise’s third Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Looks like there are a pair of options in the free agency market with this advantage to them: Both are familiar with L.A., plus the Rams’ style of attack on defense. Here are two names mentioned as new possibilities for the champs:

Uchenna Nwosu, Los Angeles Chargers

This could make up for the Rams not nabbing Melvin Ingram from the Bolts before the 2021 season.

And the blockbuster Khalil Mack trade that the Chargers pulled off on Thursday, March 10 may make it harder for the Bolts to keep Nwosu, who is an unrestricted free agent.

Nwosu just completed the final year of his four-year deal this past season with a base salary of $1,265,397 per Spotrac. So he would come to the Rams at a cheap rate. He’s also youthful at just 25 years of age.

Nwosu, who grew up in nearby Carson and starred at USC, has been labeled as a “dream signing” by Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski on Thursday. Here’s what Sobleski wrote:

“The Los Angeles Rams would prefer to keep Von Miller. Miller told CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson that he’d like to re-sign, but he’ll “explore all options” if something doesn’t materialize between the two sides. In the case Miller leaves — which can’t be discounted since the Rams have work to do to make everyone fit — Los Angeles should look elsewhere to fill as another edge-rusher. The organization won’t need to search far, though, since a possible replacement can be found in the same building. Uchenna Nwosu is a versatile defensive piece already familiar with the Rams defensive scheme after playing for Brandon Staley. In Staley’s system, Nwosu set career-highs with 40 total tackles, five sacks, eight stuffs and 17 quarterback hits. Miller will walk into the Pro Football Hall of Fame once he retires. He’s still fantastic, but he also turns 33 later this month. Nwosu is an ascending player at 25 years old.”

Here are samples of what Nwosu was able to do in Staley’s scheme, beginning with this rare one-handed interception on Patrick Mahomes:

But Staley had him in an attack mode as a “wide” defender seen below:

Uchenna Nwosu channeling his inner Bosa with the hesi/side scissors. Clears the blocker’s hands & gets the sack! #passrush #chargers #boltup pic.twitter.com/Z48qv7rSqv — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) October 17, 2021

And here’s how the 6-foot-2, 251-pounder handled tight ends:

Staley lined him up either over a tight end or one-on-one with the left tackle. But his quickness made him a prime fit for the Rams-like defense the Chargers ran.

What a move from Uchenna Nwosu pic.twitter.com/MKbCjLml23 — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 18, 2021

Nwosu could be one option to keep in L.A. Meanwhile, a defender who knows the Rams well is mentioned as another potential target.

Dante Fowler, Free Agent (Formerly Atlanta Falcons)

Could a reunion with Fowler take place inside the “Rams House?”

The former Ram from 2018 to 2019 is a free agent after parting ways with the Atlanta Falcons. But it wasn’t that long ago Fowler was the Miller for the Rams’ 2018 march to the Super Bowl.

Fowler is still young at 27. He still has that wicked snap explosion that made the Rams faster along the line.

Dante Fowler works flat down the line & puts a big hit on Adrian Peterson. Can watch this all day! #stoptherun #riseupatl pic.twitter.com/FjfrPRfzwt — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) October 29, 2020

The last time he was with the Rams, it was when Staley was on the staff and he formed a stout tandem with Aaron Donald.

In this edition of All 22, Dante Fowler reads a tricky play and lays the boom. #LARams ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7k8l1zDoBz — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) December 4, 2018

Fowler also delivered his best sack season in a Rams uniform: 11.5 in 2019, his only double-digit sack season.

And there are Ram fans open to a reunion with Fowler.

Dante Fowler had 11.5 sacks and 16 TFL with the Rams in 2019. Could it be because of the AD effect? Probably. But we do know he can produce here. I’m open to a reunion. — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) March 7, 2022

Well @RamsNFL looks like Von Miller is gone…maybe consider a second stint with Dante Fowler?👀 him and Floyd outside would be nasty — Luke (@lukefrantz74) March 7, 2022

Losing Miller will mean the Rams losing an edge menace who delivered 9 sacks in the final eight games to lift the Rams to the title. But if Miller leaves, the Rams could pursue their version of a two-for-one special by snatching the Charger free agent and Ex-Ram from the Falcons. Or settle for one of them.