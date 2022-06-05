Patrick Mahomes Calls ‘Big’ Rams Captain the Player he Hates Facing

Patrick Mahomes has only faced the Los Angeles Rams once in his lifetime.

Through all of his decorated accolades with the Kansas City Chiefs from winning league Most Valuable Player honors, to leading the fourth quarter comeback in Super Bowl 54 all the way to representing the new wave of young NFL quarterbacks as part of the 30-and-under group, the 26-year-old Mahomes is likely best remembered by Ram fans for this: The epic 54-51 shootout loss he took part in on November 19, 2018 at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum — which saw him throw six touchdown passes and endure three interceptions in one of the wildest NFL games ever.

Yet, despite facing the Rams just once, Mahomes cites one member of the Rams that he admits he hates facing the most during his illustrious career. And this particular Ram never recorded any stats against the Chiefs that night.

Who Mahomes Hates Going Against

Speaking on a panel prior to “The Match” golf tournament on Wednesday, June 1, panel host J.J. Watt of the Arizona Cardinals fired off a question for the golf competitors: Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Mahomes: Who’s the one player you hate facing the most?

Mahomes went with what he described as a “big” Rams player who wasn’t on that field in that epic Monday Night Football clash, but it was because he arrived to the Rams one year later: Cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

“Probably Jalen Ramsey I’d say for me. Pretty good guy. Pretty good player. Fast, big. Loves to talk a little trash, too. He’s a pretty good player,” Mahomes told Watt and the crew.

Mahomes Versus Ramsey: Through the Years

Yes, Mahomes and Ramsey weren’t sharing the field that evening in a game that saw 105 combined points and 1,001 combined total yards from both teams.

However, Mahomes and Ramsey have been involved in previous field battles. In fact, one of Ramsey’s games against Mahomes happened to be one of his worst statistical outings in his career before becoming a Ram.

During an September 8, 2019 battle when Ramsey was with the Jacksonville Jaguars (also during his final run with the Jags), Ramsey was targeted nine times by Mahomes — and surrendered six catches his side that totaled 84 yards in that 40-26 loss to Mahomes and the Chiefs. Mahomes went on to throw for three touchdowns in that season-opening win…with two of his throws going to Sammy Watkins who scored both of his touchdowns on Ramsey, including this push off:

Sammy Watkins with a push off on Jalen Ramsey to get his third touchdown of the day.#Jaguars down 37-13 to #Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/b2HP3mVeDw — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) September 8, 2019

The quarterback and All-Pro cornerback also had a previous meeting, which was in Mahomes’ first official season as the Chiefs’ starter. Ramsey saw the ball come his way six times that day, but surrendered just three catches for 59 yards and zero touchdowns. Despite the Chiefs winning 30-14 in that October 7, 2018 contest, Mahomes was the one who endured one of his worst games: Two interceptions, no touchdown passes and a sack. Ramsey and the Jaguar defense became the first team to hand Mahomes his first game that saw him throw no touchdown passes — and eventually became one of three in Mahomes’ career per Pro Football Reference.

Now, Mahomes and Ramsey will meet again in Week 12 of the 2022 season when the Rams visit Arrowhead Stadium. The website bookies.com ranked that showdown as the 12th most watchable NFL game of the upcoming season.