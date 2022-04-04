Rams Interested in Playmaker From Von Miller’s Hometown: Report

Could there be some continued DeSoto, Texas representation on the Los Angeles Rams even after the departure of Von Miller?

When the All-Pro outside linebacker left for the Buffalo Bills via free agency to a six-year, $120 million deal, it also left the Super Bowl 56 champions without the legend from the city of approximately 50,000 that’s a suburb of Dallas.

However, the Rams have looked into one playmaker from the high school alma mater of Miller as a potential late April addition.

Prospect Also Played College Football in L.A.

Wide receiver K.D. Nixon of USC is the potential target for the Rams.

Per Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network, the Super Bowl winners are among two NFL teams interested in the 5-foot-8, 190-pound wideout.

The Texas native Nixon already has familiarity with the west region and the City of Angels. He not only played for the University of Colorado (signed his National Letter of Intent for the Buffaloes in the 2017 class), but transferred to the Trojans as a graduate transfer for the 2021 season.

Nixon managed to squeeze in 10 games of action in his lone season with USC — catching just 3 passes for 35 yards and scored once. However, he made more of his mark as a return specialist for the Trojans: Taking three kickoffs for 55 yards (averaged 18.3 yards per return) and added three punt returns for 21 yards (averaged seven yards per return there).

As a receiver, he was able to work in one highlight touchdown grab versus Cal which was on this tunnel screen in the loss to the Golden Bears during the 2021 season:

He delivered his most production in Boulder. Nixon went on to tally 104 receptions for 1,250 yards and scored 7 touchdowns across four seasons with the Buffs according to Sports Reference.

USC lands Colorado transfer KD Nixon. Nixon had 1,286 yards & 8 TD’s with the Buffs pic.twitter.com/nrhGAllCXy — WestCoastCFB.com (@WestCoastCFB) January 22, 2021

He also threw a pass during his time in Boulder:

KD Nixon has the best arm on Colorado.. Dot pic.twitter.com/s0E7P4IyQp — Liam (@Blutman27) October 5, 2019

Nixon once considered entering the NFL Draft early in 2020 before deciding on transferring — which would have gotten him to join the league with his high school and college teammate Laviska Shenault.

Nixon Kept Winning Excellence Alive at DeSoto Post Miller

For those unfamiliar with the Texas prep football scene, DeSoto High is naturally a producer of college football talent and state champions in the Lonestar State.

Nixon got to experience the latter accolade post Miller.

During his final season, Nixon helped spearhead a perfect 16-0 season that culminated in winning the state’s Class 6A Division II title. Nixon put together his finest campaign that season per MaxPreps: 63 catches, 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also added 29 carries for 356 yards and 5 rushing touchdowns for the unbeaten Eagles.

TCU commit Shawn Robinson finds Colorado pledge KD Nixon on the 38-yard TD strike to give DeSoto a 14-3 lead over Duncanville. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/0CwddSfqDc — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) October 22, 2016

Nixon went on to play four seasons at the varsity level for DeSoto. In 47 games, he totaled 4,260 yards (2,287 in the air) and scored 27 touchdowns (21 receiving).

Here’s what likely may have made Miller proud when keeping tabs with his prep alma mater: Nixon never played for a DeSoto team that fell below .500 when he lined up for the Eagles. And his final campaign at DHS was the Eagles’ last undefeated season.

According to Pro Football Reference, DeSoto High has had 20 past alums play in the NFL. Shenault and Miller represent seven current players representing the high school power. Now, Nixon could be the 21st…and has surfaced on the radar of Miller’s previous NFL employer.