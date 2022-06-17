Proposed Trade Lures Towering $11 Million Defender Over to the Rams

Will the Los Angeles Rams be able to “sweat” it out and prevent themselves from pulling off one more NFL shaking trade before training camps start for the 2022 season?

Or could the Super Bowl 56 champions become enticed and make a run at towering edge rusher Montez Sweat of the Washington Commanders?

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Ian Wharton unveiled his latest list of proposed trades involving every NFL team on Friday, June 17. Wharton believes that Sweat is the latest proposed trade the Rams should consider. And Wharton’s choice comes two days after his B/R colleague Alex Kay wrote how disgruntled Chicago Bears edge rusher Robert Quinn is among five trade ideas that should happen — linking Quinn to his former team the Rams.

Wharton, though, is a believer that the 6-foot-6, 262-pounder Sweat “would significantly bolster the Rams’ pass rush and run defense.”

What Sweat is Worth for the Rams per B/R

Sweat has two seasons left on the four-year, $11,641,260 deal he signed. Per Spotrac, his base salary is projected to jump from the $2,082,444 he’s set to make in 2022 to $10,892,000 for the following season.

The Commanders, though, decided to exercise his fifth-year option on April 27 — a day before Washington took Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson in the first round.

Should the Rams consider the former first rounder Sweat, Wharton proposed that the Rams can send their 2023 second round pick in exchange.

“No team has made bolder trades for veteran talent over the past five years than the Los Angeles Rams. General manager Les Snead has shown cap wizardry as he’s built a star-laden roster,” Wharton said.

But, “The one weakness that could be addressed is the hole Von Miller left when he departed for Buffalo in free agency.”

Washington Already Facing Edge Rusher Dilemma

Wharton brings up Sweat’s name to the Rams for another reason: The team must make a huge decision soon on either him or another first rounder in the edge rush room.

“It’s hard to find a quality pass-rusher available, but Washington will be facing a crunch soon as 2018 first-round pick Daron Payne and 2019 first-rounder Montez Sweat are nearing the end of their rookie deals,” Wharton wrote. “Sweat would be especially intriguing for the Rams.”

Sweat is yet to appear in any Pro Bowls. However, he has given Washington a needed pass rush when called upon.

“With 21 sacks in 42 career games (Sweat’s best season was nine sacks in 2020), Sweat has proven to be a high-end complementary pass-rusher,” Wharton wrote. “Starting him next to Aaron Donald for the next two years would maximize the Rams’ ability to win in the immediate future.”

Opposing QBs when they see Montez Sweat: 😰 Watch out for him in 2021. @_sweat9 pic.twitter.com/QChcpUuzIX — NFL (@NFL) July 8, 2021

Wharton also isn’t too sold on the rushers not named “A.D.”

“The alternative options aren’t nearly as promising. Incumbent edge-rusher Leonard Floyd will need help across from him, and the projected rotation of Terrell Lewis and Justin Hollins has very limited production,” Wharton said.

Outside of the idea of pairing Donald and Sweat together, the thought of placing two tall quarterback attackers on the same field could convince the Rams as well — with Floyd standing at 6-foot-5. Floyd has produced 20 sacks in his two seasons with the Rams, more than what he had in four seasons with the Bears.

“Inserting Sweat instead would significantly bolster the Rams’ pass-rush and run defense, while the Commanders would get a second-round pick and a decluttered defensive front,” Wharton said.