Rams Assistant Sounds Off on Bobby Wagner’s Pro Bowl Snub

For the first time since 2013, Bobby Wagner wasn’t voted to the Pro Bowl. And this snub comes with Wagner surpassing the century mark for tackles and tying his past personal best of five sacks — both in new surroundings with the Los Angeles Rams.

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, though, told the L.A. media on Thursday, December 22 that the snub doesn’t come as a shock.

“I can’t say it’s surprising when you’re not relevant as we have been and you’re not able to win some of the games that you need to win, some people like the Bobby Wagner’s, they get snubbed,” Morris said to reporters.

But, “It’s a shame because he’s had a great year, he’s been outstanding, and that all gets lost when you’re not able to win enough games. Those are things that happen even when you’re Bobby Wagner. So I don’t think it’s a knock on him. I don’t think it’s a knock on what he’s able to do and what he’s been able to do this year from a standpoint of bringing something to us, bringing us juice, bringing us energy, bringing us consistent play that he’s been able to bring us, and bringing us Pro Bowl-like talent, and bringing that elite player that he’s been able to be throughout his career and I love it.”

Still, the Pro Bowl voters passing on Wagner has sparked reaction from the “Rams House” including the team’s Twitter account chiming in. Wagner’s current 118 tackles is more than what he produced in his Pro Bowl seasons of 2014 to 2015 — with the former also being an All-Pro season for Wagner. But Morris is thrilled with the fact that he has a eight-time Pro Bowl selection to work with.

“I’m sad that he got snubbed from it, but at the same time, I love the man that I’ve been able to coach this year and the guy that’s been able to come to play with us every single game,” Morris said.

Donald Plan Revealed

Elsewhere, the Rams’ lone Pro Bowl selection in nine-time selection Aaron Donald has likely played his final down for the 2022 season.

Donald is already out with his ankle sprain he sustained against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12. But with three games left including the Christmas Day contest against the Denver Broncos looming, head coach Sean McVay gave a two-word answer on if “A.D” will play again this season.

“Probably not,” McVay answered to the L.A. media on Friday.

If this is the end for Donald in 2022, he’ll finish with 49 total tackles, 27 solo stops, 10 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and five sacks — with the latter stat marking a new career-low for him. His 49 tackles is additionally his fewest since 2020.

Christmas Opponent Dealing With Own Injuries

Meanwhile in the Rocky Mountains, the Broncos have dealt with their own injury concerns.

Wide receiver Kendall Hilton was ruled out for the Sunday, December 25 battle at SoFi Stadium via the injury report released Friday. However, the Broncos have six different players listed as “questionable.”

Among them is edge rusher Randy Gregory, who has been dealing with a knee injury and was not an active participant in practices during the week. Running back Latavius Murray is another who is on the questionable list with a foot ailment.

Also, former NFC West rival of the Rams K’Waun Williams, formerly with the San Francisco 49ers, was a limited participant in practice with a wrist and knee ailment.