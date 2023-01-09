‘More Uncertainty:’ Insider Reports Rams Assistant on AFC Team Radar

Now, the Los Angeles Rams could be facing a 2023 without Sean McVay or his top defensive coach the past two seasons Raheem Morris — with ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter calling it “more uncertainty” for the 2023 Rams.

The league insider reported Monday, January 9 that Morris, the Rams’ defensive coordinator during their Super Bowl 56 run and this past season, is now on the head coaching radar for the Denver Broncos.

“More uncertainty for the Rams’ coaching staff: Broncos are requesting permission this morning to interview Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for their HC job, per source,” Schefter tweeted.

Already, the Rams are awaiting to find out the future fate of McVay — who is being courted for more TV broadcast opportunities per Front Office Sports on January 5. McVay avoided answering questions about his coaching future following the Rams’ 19-16 road overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18.

Morris Not the Only New Name Attached to Denver Opening

Morris happens to be one of two coaches the Broncos have seek permission to interview.

Via Mike Klis of NBC 9 News Denver Monday morning, the Rams defensive coordinator is one of two names attached to the Broncos. The other is San Francisco 49ers top defensive play caller DeMeco Ryans.

Per source, Broncos have formally requested permission to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Rams DC Rahim Morris.#9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 9, 2023

Ryans already has two former players of his on the Broncos’ roster in interior defensive lineman D.J. Jones and slot cornerback K’Waun Williams who played in S.F. in 2021. However, there’s Rams representation in the Rocky Mountains already as former Rams defensive assistant Ejiro Evero is the Broncos’ DC. Evero additionally ran a similar Rams-like attack for the Broncos which produced a No. 7 ranking. Evero is also considered a potential contender for the Denver opening with general manager George Paton saying on December 27, 2022 that he’s expressing interest in interviewing Evero.

Outside of the defensive coordinators Morris and Ryans, the Broncos have additionally requested interviews with these names per CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones: Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, Michigan head coach/former 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator/former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn.

It’s not the first time Morris has been mentioned to NFL openings. Last season the Minnesota Vikings interviewed him twice before the franchise opted to go with former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell. The Vikes have gone on to claim the No. 3 seed and the NFC North division title in O’Connell’s first season.

Analyst Shares No. 1 Option for Rams if McVay & Morris Leaves

If McVay and Morris walk out of the “Rams House,” are the Rams short on options?

Analyst Skyler Carlin of Rams Wire on USA Today mentioned who should be the top option if McVay does leave: Assistant coach and popular McVay assistant Thomas Brown, who also handled the tight ends and running backs this past season.

“If McVay decides to walk away from coaching and the Rams want to keep his replacement in-house, Thomas Brown seems like a logical choice to replace him,” Carlin wrote Monday. “Brown joined McVay’s coaching staff in 2020 as the team’s running backs coach and he’s quickly climbed the coaching ranks.”

Carlin adds: “After just one year with the organization, Brown had assistant head coach added to his title and he began coaching tight ends in 2022. McVay and players have raved about Brown since his arrival and he’s someone that has experience in the NFL as a player and coach.”