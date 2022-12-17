Rams Assistant Explains Reasoning for Releasing ‘Long Limbed’ Defender

The first strength that once described Terrell Lewis pre-draft in 2020: “Long-limbed, athletic frame that should keep filling out,” as noted by nfl.com’s Lance Zierlein.

But now, Lewis will have to continue his football growth elsewhere as the Los Angeles Rams made the decision to waive the former third rounder on Thursday, December 15, as the towering 6-foot-5, 262-pounder dealt with a myriad of injuries from a torn elbow ligament at Alabama to chronic knee issues.

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, though, didn’t point to injuries as the sole reason why the team parted ways with the 2020 third rounder.

Morris Unveils Reason Behind Waive

Morris took the podium in Thousand Oaks in front of the L.A. media in Thousand Oaks. He was the one who had to answer why the Rams decided to move on from the former Alabama Crimson Tide ‘backer.

“As you guys have seen, Mike Hoecht the last couple of weeks getting acclimated to that position, we’ve been able to see Keir Thomas get activated and then last week our young rook came back up off the injury stuff and was able to play for us. Probably this week, (Lewis) wouldn’t have been active and what Sean [McVay] says, he really means,” Morris first began. “He’s people first so in order to give Terrell the best chance to get back on the grass, we decided to part ways and let him move on and have an opportunity somewhere else where it’s probably going to be more fruitful for him.”

Morris and the Rams sound high on the former Florida State Seminole Thomas — who flashed some potential briefly during the preseason. The Rams are also energized for seventh rounder Daniel Hardy, who comes equipped with quick feet and tenacity in the pass rush department.

“These young guys are coming in and playing, they’ve done some really good things the last couple of weeks and in order not to have a disgruntled worker, Sean really means what he says and people first, decided to let him go, give him an opportunity to play somewhere else and move on,” Morris said.

Play

Video Video related to rams assistant explains reasoning for releasing ‘long limbed’ defender 2022-12-17T00:03:59-05:00

Lewis saw action in 11 of 13 games with the Rams. However, Lewis was not on the field in the last two home games against the Seattle Seahawks and in the comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders on December 8. He ends his season with 13 tackles, nine solo stops and two tackles for a loss.

Lewis Decision Adds This Telling Detail for 1 Rams Draft Class

In looking back at the 2020 NFL Draft class for the Rams, this is already looking like one of the less strongest classes in the era of Les Snead and McVay.

The decision to move away from Lewis now means the franchise has cut both their third rounders. Safety Terrell Burgess was also taken in the third round before being released during the 2022 season.

Cam Akers was the first pick by the Rams at No. 52. Akers had a well publicized absence from the team during the season. But has since reclaimed the No. 1 RB duties for the Rams.

Van Jefferson came after Akers in the second round. He was injured for most of the season but has shown flashes of potential when healthy.

Brycen Hopkins has had a slow start in the beginning with just five games played in his first two seasons. But he’s since played 10 games in 2022. While being involved in the tight end rotation. Meanwhile, Jordan Fuller had a steady rise from 199th overall pick to captain last year. But he’s missed most of 2022 with his hamstring ailment.

Clay Johnston and Sam Sloman are no longer with the Rams. The linebacker Johnston has since been with the Cincinnati Bengals while Sloman is unsigned. Tremayne Anchrum was the final pick of the draft. While he showed signs of solid blocking, he was unfortunately among the bevy of injuries along the offensive line.