Rams Adding Towering Defender With Collegiate Ties to Sean McVay

The Los Angeles Rams addressed one depth need by not only adding a veteran linebacker on Wednesday, July 26, but a towering defender with ties to a place Sean McVay is familiar with: The University of Miami of Ohio.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the Rams claimed Sterling Weatherford off waivers from the Chicago Bears. Weatherford delivered four tackles last year in the Windy City — with all four stops coming on special teams.

Weatherford Was Considered ‘Sub-Package’ Defender at McVay’s Alma Mater

Before embarking on a LB career in the NFL, the 6-foot-4 Weatherford was once a tall option in the Miami of Ohio defensive backfield.

He was once a 215-pound option as a box defender and ballhawk. He ended up with 66 tackles, one sack, three pass breakups and snatched two interceptions in his final season with the Redhawks in 2021. He ended up earning third team honors in the MAC.

The Draft Network projected back before the 2022 NFL Draft that Weatherford would be used in a sub-package role in the league.

“Miami (OH) safety Sterling Weatherford projects as a developmental sub-package defender at the NFL level and someone who should be able to carve out a significant special teams role for himself at the next level,” the report from Kyle Crabbs stated.

Still, Crabbs and TDN liked his level of aggression.

“With booming hitting power and very good length, the potential is present for Weatherford to become an excellent tackler at the next level— which aids in his projection as a teams-based player. Weatherford has tremendous size and stature for playing as a zone coverage defender on the second level and I think that’s where he will shine most in the NFL despite the fact that he played in the high post frequently at Miami-Ohio and was given a lot of range on the back end,” Crabbs said.

Weatherford ended up joining the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2022 — which was actually considered a homecoming for the native of Cicero, Indiana. He managed to snatch one interception against Matt Barkley of the Buffalo Bills during the ’22 preseason. However, Weatherford was a August 30 roster cut.

The Rams will represent his third NFL stop — but adds to the Redhawk representation with McVay.

State of the Rams’ ILB Room

Again, this is being perceived as a needed depth move for an area that needed extra defenders: Inside linebacker.

The position endured a blow when Bobby Wagner, the Rams’ prized 2022 free agent signing, walked via free agency. Travin Howard also was never resigned. Outside of now third-year defender Ernest Jones, Christian Rozeboom represents the lone other veteran depth for the inside ‘backer spots.

With Weatherford likely moving inside, here are the rest of the options in the ILB department for training camp:

Kelechi Anyalebechi: 6-foot, 240-pound rookie from Incarnate Word of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Delivered 114 tackles his final season at the San Antonio university — including six games of surpassing double digits. One was a 16-tackle outing versus FCS No. 4 ranked Sacramento State on December 9.

Jake Hummel: Veteran Ram who enters season two with the team. Came to the Rams via Iowa State, where he collected 228 total tackles with 131 solo stops and 18 stops behind the line of scrimmage.

Ryan Smenda: The undrafted rookie out of Wake Forest joins defensive tackle draft pick Kobie Turner on the Rams. The 6-foot-1 Smenda snatched 355 total tackles, with 159 solo and nine pass deflections.

DeAndre Square: Fellow UDFA comes to the Rams via Kentucky. He completed five seasons in Lexington where he delivered 303 career tackles with 153 solo stops. He also racked up 23 stops behind the line of scrimmage and 6.5 sacks.

Jaiden Woodbey: Local player who starred for Los Angeles area powerhouse St. John Bosco, Woodbey started his CFB career with Florida State as a safety before grad transferring to Boston College. He ended his collegiate career by earning All-ACC honorable mention honors for tallying 75 tackles including 35 by himself. He added two stops behind the line of scrimmage. Originally from Fontana.