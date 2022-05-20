Allen Robinson Believes the Rams Can Bring the Best Out of Him

The Los Angeles Rams made a big addition on each side of the ball this offseason.

On defense, they signed eight-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner to a five-year deal. On the other side of the ball, they signed wide receiver Allen Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million deal to help elevate an already talented offense.

Robinson, who has three 1,000-plus receiving yard seasons over his eight-year NFL career, believes the Rams can unlock a new level of play from him in 2022.

Robinson Shares Why He Thinks He Can Have A Great First Year In Los Angeles

Through the first eight seasons of his NFL career, Robinson hasn’t played with a quarterback as good as Matthew Stafford. In his four seasons in Jacksonville, he caught passes from Blake Bortles, who’s turned into a journeyman quarterback after spending the first six seasons of his career with the Jaguars. Robinson still put up tremendous numbers, though, specifically in 2015. In that season, Robinson had 80 receptions for 1,400 yards for a league-high 14 touchdowns.

Play

Allen Robinson On Role In Rams Offense, Working With Cooper Kupp & Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams WR Allen Robinson talks about why the offense will give him a chance to display all elements of his skillset and what it's been like working with WR Cooper Kupp and QB Matthew Stafford so far. Subscribe to the LA Rams Channel: bit.ly/3d9IrHe For More Exclusive Content follow the Rams: Twitter: twitter.com/ramsnfl… 2022-05-19T23:18:17Z

Robinson dealt with a carousel of quarterbacks in Chicago, catching passes from Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton, and Justin Fields, who was a rookie in 2021. Still, Robinson found a way to be one of the league’s top receivers with the Bears, having 1,147 receiving yards in 2019 and 1,250 receiving yards in 2020.

So, playing with Stafford and Rams coach Sean McVay makes Robinson think the best has yet to come for him.

“Coach McVay and the offense that he’s put together and offense that these guys run, it’s been a top offense in the league for a reason,” Robinson told reporters on Thursday, May 19. “I truly believe that it’ll bring the best out of me, and I’ll be able to display all the elements of my game.”

Robinson Dishes Praise for McVay

There might be some reason for concern with Robinson, though. He’s coming off the worst season (outside of his injury-shortened 2017 year) of his career, catching just 38 passes for 410 yards and a touchdown. While he inches closer to 30 (Robinson turns 29 in August), Robinson could have multiple valid reasons for the drop-off in production. Fields struggled mightily in his rookie season, throwing for 1,870 yards with seven passing touchdowns to 10 interceptions over 10 starts, going 2-8 in those games. Chicago’s 2021 season was such a disaster that it fired its general manager (Ryan Pace) and head coach (Matt Nagy), too.

It’s certainly clear that the Rams view Robinson’s 2021 season as an anomaly considering the contract they gave him, which includes $30.7 million guaranteed. Robinson reciprocated the feelings that the Rams have for him, complimenting the way McVay coaches his players.

“He allows players to play. He corrects us and things like that, but it’s his ability to allow players to play,” McVay said. “Each and every day we go out there and as we’re practicing and things like that, we’re able to make corrections and make adjustments based on things that guys are doing right or doing wrong. It’s his coaching style that truly allows players to play freely and then we just correct off of that.

“So, whenever I step onto the field, I’m able to be myself. And if I do mess up something or am wrong here, he’ll correct me and we’ll just keep it pushing. Every time I step on the field, I feel like I can be and play at my best self.”