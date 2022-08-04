Rams Announce Roster Decisions Including Adding ‘Vertical Threat’

The Los Angeles Rams are in their final stretch of training camp, which does involve making roster decisions to help offset key injuries or begin clearing room.

On the afternoon of Thursday, August 4, the Rams made the decision to do both — which included adding a wide receiver known to be a “vertical threat” while also making a roster decision on a towering option on offense.

WR Added in Wake of Key Injury

Who did the Rams sign? Austin Trammell, who was previously with the Atlanta Falcons. And the player who received the waive/injury label: Kyle Markway, tight end.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Waived/Injured TE Kyle Markway

• Signed WR Austin Trammell — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 4, 2022

Beginning with Trammell, he arrives to the “Rams House” in the wake of Van Jefferson dealing with a knee ailment. Jefferson underwent minor surgery that “went really well” per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. Jefferson could still be on track to play for the September 8 season opener versus the visiting Buffalo Bills to kick off the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, Trammell was once described as a “legitimate vertical threat” by the website NFL Draft Buzz, saying how he “Does a nice job locating and tracking deep passes and is a legitimate vertical threat. Willing to go up and attack the ball,” plus added how Trammell “Has a knack for getting open and is a quarterback’s best friend — passers just need to toss the ball in his area and he’ll come down with it.”

However, the former Rice University wideout was timed at 4.63 in the 40-yard dash, which eventually help hurt his draft stock. NFL Draft Buzz also pointed out his weaknesses:

“Has only average height and overall length. Lacks initial burst off the line of scrimmage and has more build-up speed than track wheels. Limited explosiveness and flexibility and will struggle to separate against pro defensive backs,” the scouting report said. Plus also feared “NFL defenders may be able to knock him off his route because of his slight frame.”

Trammell, though, has been seen winning foot races before — notably in October 2020 versus Southern Miss:

A footrace down the sidelines won by Austin Trammell 💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/LPXA8A7y83 — Stadium (@Stadium) October 31, 2020

Trammell is still entering a crowded WR room inside the “Rams House.” Of course, Cooper Kupp is the leader of that club house, followed by newcomer Allen Robinson and Jefferson once he’s healthy. The Rams also have return ace Brandon Powell, who head coach Sean McVay spoke highly of after the Monday, August 1 practice by telling the L.A. media how he is “capable of not only being a really good returner, but a capable wide receiver.”

The rest of the crew consists of 2021 second rounder Tutu Atwell, 2021 fourth round selection Jacob Harris (injured his groin during Thursday’s practice per Rodrigue and could miss a couple of weeks), seventh rounder from that same class Ben Skowronek and undrafted wideouts Landen Akers and J.J. Koski.

Who Was Markway?

Markway was a 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end who first made his way to the Rams as a practice squad member in July 2021.

It’s not the first time Markway was waived by the Rams — as the team first announced that decision back on August 24, 2021.

LA Rams transactions:

• Activated P Corey Bojorquez

• Waived TE Kyle Markway — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 24, 2021

Markway then made a brief pit stop with the Cleveland Browns, signing with the team on August 25, 2021. But he was waived six days later.

He eventually made his way back to the Rams after being claimed off waivers. Markway was on a reserves/future contract with the Rams.

The Rams TE room now consists of Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins, Roger Carter Jr., Jared Pinkey and Kendall Blanton.