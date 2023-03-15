Rams Being Urged to Add 5-Time Pro Bowler & Super Bowl Cornerback

The Los Angeles Rams officially sent their thanks and gratitude toward Jalen Ramsey — as his trade to the Miami Dolphins was officially announced after 4 p.m. Eastern Wednesday, March 15 as the league’s 2023 calendar year has begun.

The next mission is replacing the Super Bowl 56 winner and perennial Pro Bowler. And now, one five-time Pro Bowler with his own Super Bowl experience became available as of Wednesday morning.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay took to Twitter to announce his official departure from the defending NFC champions — with Slay sharing on Twitter: “Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next.”

Right away, Ram fans began to react to hoping Slay comes over to the “Rams House” with posts directed to the Rams and mentioning general manager Les Snead.

“Sign Darius slay,” one Rams fan posted directly to the Rams’ official Twitter account.

“Les Snead and @RamsNFL please sign Darius Slay if he’s available. Signed Rams fans everywhere,” another fan shared.

Michael David smith of Pro Football Focus, meanwhile, shared how right now he would rather have Slay.

“The Rams traded for Jalen Ramsey a few months before the Eagles traded for Darius Slay. Now they’re both gone. I think Ramsey is better, but I’d rather have three years of Slay for a third, a fifth and $42 million than 3.5 years of Ramsey for two firsts and $60 million,” he posted.

Lastly, one fan said that in the aftermath of the Ramsey deal, “Darius Slay on the Rams would heal some of the damage.”

Slay Still Productive Despite Age

Slay is currently 32 and now entering his 11th season in the league. Now he’s considered the top cornerback available in this free agency cycle.

Most teams tend to shy away from a defender at that age. But there are reasons why Slay can attract other teams — including the Rams if they pursue.

For starters, Slay earned his fifth Pro Bowl nod this past season. And he earned it snatching three interceptions and produced 15 games of surrendering four receptions or less his side according to Pro Football Reference Advanced Stats.

Darius Slay’s three seasons with the Eagles: 7 interceptions

29 passes defender

2 TDs

2 Pro Bowls Thanks for a great run, @bigplay24slay 🫡 pic.twitter.com/RGaEdx6aI5 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) March 15, 2023

Even in the postseason, Slay still was at his best — as he only allowed four receptions or less in the three playoff games including the Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. And he didn’t allow more than 30 yards his side.

But the Eagles are now getting younger at cornerback. Adding Slay would give the Rams a needed experienced veteran in a room with young talent in Decobie Durant, Derion Kendrick and Robert Rochell. But luring in Slay can additionally continue one trend in the “Rams House.”

Rams Have Had a History in Adding High-Profile CBs

A lot is still up in the air with the Rams’ “remodel” plans for the roster. But if past history suggests, the Rams are absolutely no strangers to adding high-profile and decorated cornerbacks in the era of Snead and head coach Sean McVay. Here’s a list:

Aqib Talib: The Super Bowl 50 champion rejected the San Francisco 49ers and found his way to the Rams on March 11, 2018. He came to the Rams as a five-time Pro Bowler and played his final two seasons there.

Marcus Peters: The former Chief came via trade and eventually replaced Talib. Peters was a 2016 All-Pro in K.C. He was eventually dealt in 2019 for this next decorated veteran.

Jalen Ramsey: He was a midseason trade in November 2019 before the deadline as the team departed with Peters. He leaves the Rams earning his last three Pro Bowls with the franchise and winning his first Super Bowl ring.

Again, time will tell if the Rams become aggressive in free agency as the word “remodel” gets attached to them. But if they want to keep the current trend of adding high-profile CBs, especially with Ramsey officially gone, then “Big Play Slay” has to top the list. And is already on the wish list for some Ram fans.