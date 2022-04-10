Rams Captain Pens Emotional Messages to Dwayne Haskins

The NFL world has grieved for the past 24 hours following the stunning death of NFL quarterback and former 2019 first rounder Dwayne Haskins, including members of the Los Angeles Rams.

Haskins, who came into the league being drafted by the Washington Commanders then had a brief stop with the Pittsburgh Steelers, died after being struck by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida Highway on Saturday, April 9. Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Indiana Miranda said via ESPN that “He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic,” and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The NFL world has since sent their eulogies to Haskins and prayers to his family. Including one Super Bowl winning teammate of his who once lived with Haskins during their Ohio State years and had been friends with him since junior high.

Rams Captain Sends Out Series of Messages Following Haskins Death

Jordan Fuller is among those shaken by the death of Haskins.

The second-year Rams captain sent out a series of tweets following the death of the Buckeyes great — from a broken heart emoji that became his first response to the news to Fuller sharing an old photograph of him and Haskins together after a Buckeyes game.

However, Fuller also detailed the personal connection he shared with the Ex-OSU quarterback.

“One of my college roommates,” Haskins started out in his tweet. “We played in the same 8th grade all star game. We talked about a reunion trip during one of theses off-seasons, it felt like we had time.”

Fuller then posted another photo from their Columbus, Ohio years together: This one from their true freshman year when both arrived to the campus as members of the 2016 recruiting class.

Our first week at Ohio State.. so much history to be made pic.twitter.com/0s3EtS7KX9 — Jordan Fuller (@j_fuller4) April 9, 2022

Fuller and Haskins were part of a game-changing ’16 class that also included future No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers and 2021 fifth round selection Luke Farrell of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Haskins started for just two seasons with the Buckeyes. However, he left the campus throwing for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns per Sports Reference. Fuller would go on to snatch 5 interceptions and swat 10 passes in his college career. When Haskins and Fuller were on the field together, Ohio State went 25-3 overall.

The safety Fuller then responded to re-watching a highlight video from Haskins’ OSU years.

Your art is forever bro. Thank you for this 🖤 — Jordan Fuller (@j_fuller4) April 9, 2022

Former Coach With Fuller & Haskins Also Reacts to the Death

New Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shares this connection with both Fuller and Haskins: O’Connell was on the Rams staff that won Super Bowl 56 with Fuller, but before that helped coach Haskins in D.C.

Haskins started in seven games during the 2019 season when O’Connell was offensive coordinator for the Commanders. O’Connell took to the social media site to tweet out his reaction to Haskins’s death.

“Struggling to find the words to express how crushing this news is today. Dwayne had such a positive energetic outlook on life and always treated people with genuine kindness. So Talented and with so much positive ahead in his life. Thoughts and Prayers to the Haskins Family,” O’Connell posted on Saturday.