How Rams Star Reacted to His New $110 Million Contract

Cooper Kupp woke up Thursday morning a much-richer man.

The Los Angeles Rams gave their top receiver a contract extension worth $80 million over three years on Wednesday, June 8, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Including his current deal, Kupp will receive $110 million over five years with $75 million guaranteed, Schefter added.

Moments after the deal was announced, Kupp showed gratitude for several people that helped make the deal happen.

Kupp Thanks Rams and More After Signing Extension

Late Wednesday evening, Kupp shared a message on Twitter to thank several people in his life after agreeing to a new deal.

“The Los Angeles Rams made a childhood vision a reality when they showed their belief in me on draft day…and today they showed their continued faith,” Kupp wrote. “For that, I want to thank the Kroenke family, the front office, and Coach [Sean] McVay.

“I’m grateful for Ryan Tollner and Rep. 1. Since the moment I became a professional, they have represented me with class and integrity.

“I also want to show gratitude to all of my past and present coaches and teammates. Whether we participated in one or 1,000 drills, you left an impact and taught me a lesson.

“My family…Anna, June, Cypress. Thank you for your willingness to allow me to play the game I love to the utmost. More than anyone else you understand the sacrifices to compete at the highest level, and you choose to join me in it as well. I am so thankful to share in that with the people I love the most.

“God is good. On the mountains and in the valleys, He has been with us every step of the way. While we have been afforded the privilege to play such an amazing game, it is with humility we know each moment here is intentional, albeit temporary. We pray each day to be a light in the world, filled and guided by His spirit, and to make the most out of every day according to His will. For his Glory!

“To every single Rams fan: I’m grateful for our five first years together…and even more excited by our future. LG!!”

In addition to sharing a message on his own page, Kupp sent a video message on the Rams’ Twitter account, saying “This is going to be an incredible ride. Can’t wait to get back at it.”

In it for the long haul. 🐏🏡 🗣@CooperKupp on signing his extension! pic.twitter.com/bDDN4NLN2v — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 9, 2022

Kupp Just the Latest Ram to Receive Big Extension

Los Angeles made a big and successful effort to keep its core from the Super Bowl LVI win together this offseason.

Rams coach Sean McVay turned down a lucrative offer to become a TV announcer and is expected to sign a hefty extension at some point this offseason to remain in LA, Schefter reported in February. General manager Les Snead will also receive an extension, Rams COO Kevin Demoff told reporters in March.

As the Rams confirmed that their coach and general manager would be around for the long haul, they turned their attention to their players. Quarterback Matthew Stafford received a four-year, $160 million extension with $135 million guaranteed. The contract will make Stafford the sixth-highest paid quarterback on annual basis, according to Spotrac.

The next extension the Rams gave was historic. On Monday, they re-signed defensive tackle Aaron Donald to a three-year, $95 million deal. The first two years of the deal are fully guaranteed and the third season could be guaranteed if Donald’s still on the roster by the fifth day of the 2024 league calendar year. The contract is the biggest ever given to a non-quarterback in NFL history.

Kupp’s contract was also top of the line for his position. The $75 million in guaranteed money Kupp will receive is the most for a receiver, surpassing the $72.5 million guaranteed money Tyreek Hill will receive.