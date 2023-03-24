Rams Executive Sends Out Fiery Message for Season Ticket Holders

The chief operating officer of the Los Angeles Rams is an ardent believer in the “remodel” plans going on inside the “Rams House.”

So much so, that Kevin Demoff doesn’t see the 2023 season as a down year for the Rams. He’s expecting this team to re-pursue the division title and Vince Lombardi Trophy.

In a fiery message sent out to season ticket holders via the Rams team website on Friday, March 24, Demoff made it bluntly clear what his and the Rams’ vision are for the upcoming season.

“The consistent hallmark of our team under [head coach] Sean McVay and [general manager] Les Snead has been aggressive moves in pursuit of Super Bowl titles. While this year may feel different given the first two weeks of the offseason, make no mistake, we expect to compete for the NFC West division title this season and make a run towards Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas,” Demoff wrote.

Demoff Knew Rams Would Have to ‘Pull Back’

Demoff has accepted that this year’s roster makeshift will be different from years past, as the Rams have been known to stockpile on past Pro Bowl talent searching for a shot at a Super Bowl. But even the COO knew that a time would come when the Rams needed to “pull back” on their approach.

“We always knew that there would be a time when we would have to pull back on our typical approach to help continue our sustained run of success,” Demoff said. “In the past, when we traded for younger Pro Bowl players who would command new contracts — Sammy Watkins, Marcus Peters, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Ramsey — we had the long-term salary cap flexibility to take on those new contracts.”

He also mentioned two players who helped spark their two Super Bowl runs as one who were in the “short-term” variety.

“If we wanted to acquire short-term players such as Dante Fowler or Von Miller, we had the extra draft capital to do so to help us make a Super Bowl push, which happened in both cases,” Demoff said.

From there, he dove into realizing that he and the Rams didn’t have the luxury of continuing their model.

“During the trade deadline this past year, it was clear that in a new era where teams were willing to be as aggressive as we were that we had neither the draft capital nor the salary cap space to win trade conversations and be able to take on top players at the salaries they would command,” Demoff said.

Demoff then wrote how the Rams faced a challenge this offseason: One that involved restructuring contracts that would keep most of their core roster together…knowing “that would mean a total rebuild would be necessary over the next few seasons.

However, the COO and the Rams had the option to “focus on replenishing our draft capital and improving our long-term salary cap situation,” as a method to compete for ’23 and the future. Demoff and the Rams selected this approach.

Outlook for 2023

From how it reads, the Rams are turning their attention to the 12 picks (including compensatory selections) they hold for April 28 and 29 for the NFL Draft. This is placing the Rams in a position where they’re facing getting younger — even in a room that has veterans Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Rob Havenstein and Aaron Donald nearing their 30s or past their 30s.

However, Demoff has excitement for the young talent on the roster by mentioning Cam Akers, Ernest Jones, Cobie Durant and Van Jefferson as players not in their fifth season in the league as ones he’s excited about. He also includes how McVay has assembled a new coaching staff featuring “great teachers” and “communicators.”

Again, Demoff is refuting that the Rams are in a rebuild.

“Let me be clear — our goal for 2023 is to win the NFC West and make a deep playoff run. Change doesn’t mean that we expect to take a step back,” he said.