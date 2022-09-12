Rams ‘Eyed’ Ex-$137.5 Million Past Super Bowl Champ: Report

The Los Angeles Rams had eyes on a rival — one who if lured in, would’ve gotten head coach Sean McVay and chief operating officer Kevin Demoff “basking” in this move as one executive told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

And this player was not only a past Super Bowl champion who was once paid $137.5 million, but had his last NFL start against the Rams.

Rams ‘Eyed’ the Now Backup QB

Per Schefter on Sunday, September 11, the Rams had their eyes on Jimmy Garoppolo had he been released from the 49ers.

Garoppolo, who won a ring with the New England Patriots and then took the 49ers to two NFC title game appearances in a span of three seasons, was long subject of trade rumors but the 49ers and his agent never found a suitor. There was the added rumblings that the 49ers would release Garoppolo from his contract, which would’ve made him pick and choose his own next destination and accept a lesser deal. General manager John Lynch, however, refused to cut loose Garoppolo.

Eventually, Garoppolo reworked his contract to a $7 million deal for one year. He was last seen backing up Trey Lance in the 49ers’ road loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 11.

But Schefter unveiled some details that point to the Rams becoming the surprise team to pounce on the opportunity to nab Garoppolo if available.

“Garoppolo and the Rams had the makings of a deal if he was released by the Niners, who were unaware that the defending Super Bowl champions were looking into signing him, according to sources,” Schefter wrote. “The 49ers didn’t learn about the Rams’ interest until after they agreed with Garoppolo on a one-year deal worth up to $16 million, sources said.”

One 49ers executive who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Schefter that this would’ve been a typical splashy Rams move.

“It was going to be such a Rams move to make,” a member of the 49ers organization told ESPN. “Sean McVay and Kevin Demoff would have been basking in it.”

However, Schefter wrote why a deal never got put in place outside of hoping Jimmy G would be released.

“The Rams were tight against their cap, and it would have been challenging to fit Garoppolo into their salary structure,” Schefter said.

Such a move would’ve likely pushed aside veteran No. 2 John Wolford, plus perhaps make Bryce Perkins an odd man out or back to the practice squad.

Nevertheless, Garoppolo’s name has since surfaced elsewhere.

Garoppolo Now Subject of QB Needy Team

While the Rams had to deal with questions surrounding Matthew Stafford and his elbow tendinitis that became a topic during training camp, one other team finds itself in a different kind of chaos with their signal-caller situation.

Dak Prescott left the Sunday Night Football loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a right thumb injury. Per ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer, Prescott is expected to undergo surgery on Monday, September 12 and is expected to miss up to eight weeks.

Dak Prescott is expected to have surgery Monday on a right thumb injury and miss 6-8 weeks, according to multiple sources. He will meet with the team’s hand specialist on Monday, but sources said he will have a pin and plate inserted to stabilize the joint. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 12, 2022

Now, mentioned in this Heavy on 49ers story from Sunday night, Garoppolo’s name has floated as an idea for the Cowboys.

Should the Cowboys make a run, it could mean this for the Rams: Either their October 3 road game at the 49ers will have Garoppolo on the sidelines, or their October 9 home game versus the Cowboys could have Garoppolo as one of the QB options for Dallas.