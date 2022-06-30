Rams Jokingly Make Pitch for NBA Star to Join Their Team

The NBA offseason is officially underway, and the Los Angeles Rams want in on the action.

Nets superstar Kevin Durant requested a trade away from Brooklyn on Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Rams, who have been known to trade for star players at the cost of premium draft picks, immediately made their pitch on Twitter on Thursday.

How the Rams Made Their Pitch for Durant to Join Them on Twitter

Durant has shown love for the Rams on social media in the past. On Thursday, the Rams reminded him of that love.

“Just gonna leave this screenshot from 2018 here…,” the Rams tweeted, with an image of Durant’s Instagram story that had a message which read “Aaron Donald is one of the most impressive athletes in all of sports. I would join the Rams right now lol.”

NBA and NFL Fans Got in on the Durant-to-the-Rams Fun, Too

Ever since the Rams moved to Los Angeles, they’ve been known to make splashy moves for star players. They’ve traded their first-round pick in five of the last six NFL Drafts to help acquire the likes of Jared Goff, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Ramsey, and Matthew Stafford. They’ve also used other draft picks to trade for Von Miller and Aqib Talib. The Rams have also made splashy signings to acquire star players, such as Odell Beckham Jr., Ndamukong Suh, and Andrew Whitworth, among others.

So, with that in mind, many NBA and NFL fans made a similar joke as the Rams when news of Durant’s trade request were leaked.

NFL Network anchor Andrew Siciliano was among them.

“Kevin Durant to the @RamsNFL. Make it happen. Let’s go,” Siciliano tweeted.

Popular NFL Twitter account Dov Kleiman made a similar joke, too.

“After Kevin Durant signs with the #Rams ‘How do they still have salary cap??,'” Kleiman tweeted Thursday.

Ramsey Makes His Pitch for Durant to come to Los Angeles

Aaron Donald isn’t the only Rams player that Durant has shown love to on Twitter. During the Rams’ Week 16 win over the Vikings this past season, Durant tweeted “Jalen Ramsey has mastered this [expletive].”

Ramsey appreciated the tweet from Durant at the time.

“Respect🤟🏽 … I’m fa sho still working killa!,” Ramsey tweeted.

Ramsey got in contact with Durant again on Twitter on Thursday.

“😂 [Durant] come to LA!,” Ramsey tweeted, replying to the Rams’ original tweet on Thursday.

In 2021, Durant said that he felt like he could’ve played wide receiver in the NFL.

“There’s wideouts that’s 6 feet, 170 [pounds]. …All go routes,” Durant told the “Out of Office” podcast on how he would do as an NFL receiver.

Durant isn’t a Rams fan though. He grew up in Maryland and roots for the Washington Commanders.

Of course, Durant doesn’t play football so none of that matters. Whether Durant ends up playing basketball in Los Angeles though remains to be seen. The Clippers have the third-best odds to land the NBA superstar at +900, via DraftKings sportsbook. The Lakers are further back, holding the 14th-best odds at +3000.