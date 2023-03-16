Rams Learning the Future Fate of Breakout 2022 Defender

Two members of the Los Angeles Rams secondary were on visits out east on Thursday, March 16. Now, one of them is closing in on a new deal.

First reported by Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, safety Nick Scott is in the process of accepting an offer from the Cincinnati Bengals.

“The Bengals and former Rams safety Nick Scott are working towards a deal following his visit. Not finalized, but progress being made, per sources,” Spielberger said. “Scott was a full-time starter in 2022 and earned a 77.0 run defense grade. Important potential addition after losing both safeties.”

Scott’s visit came on the same day fellow safety Taylor Rapp took a trip to Foxboro to visit the New England Patriots (first reported by ESPN NFL insider Field Yates).

However, per NFL insider for NBC 2 Houston Aaron Wilson, the Rams are hoping they can still retain Scott.

Scott Became Bright Spot in Disaster 2022

Barring any kind of last minute effort from L.A., the Rams are on the verge of losing one of their bright spots in a dismal 5-12 season.

Not only that, the Rams are facing losing one of their best underdog stories.

Scott had this trek: Former high school running back, seventh round draft selection at No. 243 overall, special teamer to emerging as a starter in the defensive backfield — and responding with career best numbers afterwards.

The former Penn State Nittany Lion went on to collect 86 total tackles, 56 solo stops, one tackle for a loss, five pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. And that was done in 16 starts for the Rams as Scott managed to avoid the injury bug until the season finale — the only game when he didn’t collect any tackles.

Scott produced this kind of tackle consistency: He delivered seven games of hitting seven tackles or nine. On the coverage end, Scott held his own there — allowing below three catches and an average of just 37.56 receiving yards his side in every game per Pro Football Reference Advanced Stats. And he produced five games of surrendering 17 yards or less his way.

Rams fans, though, are likely going to remember Scott for this snatch of Tom Brady during their run to Super Bowl 56:

Nick Scott with some nice ball tracking on that INT. Elbows above eyes! pic.twitter.com/VanPNAlTav — Shawn (@SyedSchemes) January 23, 2022

But he’s also an aggressive enforcer against the run, as seen here versus the Arizona Cardinals from this past season:

What Scott Could Walk Into

If the Bengals receive a signature from Scott, he’ll be one of the first replacements in their safety room — a room that lost both of their safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates.

Bell was revealed to be offered a deal from the Carolina Panthers on Monday, March 13. The Panthers are yet to officially announce the signing, but the team website said Bell was reaching a deal with the team. Bell led the Bengals’ secondary with 77 tackles and finished with the second most solo tackles with 52.

Bates is considered the biggest loss for the AFC runner ups. His signing was finalized on Thursday with the Atlanta Falcons. Bates became praised across the league for his ball hawking ability — snatching 14 interceptions in his Cincy career including producing four seasons of hitting three or four aerial takeaways. Bates also ends his Bengals career with 43 pass deflections and 479 total tackles per Pro Football Reference.

Scott, who’ll be 28 in May, can help bring championship experience and a needed safety leader to Cincy.