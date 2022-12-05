Rams Linked as a Sudden Suitor for Former $32 Million QB: Analyst

Matthew Stafford is likely facing the end of his 2022 season with his spinal cord contusion ailment. Meanwhile, John Wolford has battled injuries when handling the quarterback reins for the Los Angeles Rams, which included playing through pain in the 27-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, December 4.

Bryce Perkins remains the healthiest available option ahead of the Rams’ Thursday, December 8 showdown with the suddenly surging Las Vegas Raiders coming to SoFi Stadium. Then there’s Case Cookus on the practice squad.

But on Monday, December 5, one former $32 million quarterback and past first overall pick became available as the Carolina Panthers waived Baker Mayfield per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Sources: The #Panthers are expected to release QB Baker Mayfield. He'll hit waivers when it's finalized later today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2022

Now, one NFL analyst revealed if the Rams are in pursuit for Mayfield given the myriad of injuries in the QB room.

Are the Rams Pursuing Mayfield?

Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Rams have this place among teams in the waiver wire for Mayfield’s services: They’re among the top five choices and way ahead of the rival 49ers.

“Regarding the waiver wire and Baker Mayfield: The 49ers are 25th on the waiver wire order. The Texans are first. The Rams, who just placed Matthew Stafford on IR, have a rivalry with SF, and don’t have a first-round pick, are 4th,” Meirov tweeted, who added how the next team that claims Mayfield would owe $1.3 million.

Regarding the waiver wire and Baker Mayfield: The #49ers are 25th on the waiver wire order. The #Texans are 1st. The #Rams, who just placed Matthew Stafford on IR, have a rivalry with SF, and don’t have a first-round pick, are 4th. A team claiming him would owe $1.3M. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 5, 2022

Teams have until Tuesday, 4 p.m. Eastern time to place their claim on Mayfield.

Mayfield’s experiment with the Carolina Panthers ended in disappointment. The former Heisman trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft with the Cleveland Browns went 1-5 overall as a starter. He was also not in the starting lineup when the Rams defeated the Panthers 24-10 on October 16 as P.J. Walker handled the QB1 duties for Carolina. Mayfield also threw 6 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

Mayfield has taken a sudden fall after leading the Browns to the playoffs in 2020. He also finished with a sub .500 record in his final season as starter of the Browns in 2021 at 6-8. He was traded to Carolina before the 2022 season.

Rams ‘Could Score a Victory’ Adding Mayfield

One NFL analyst believes the Rams are a fit for Mayfield.

If the Rams have any blockbuster move left in them given the fact they’re officially eliminated from the postseason at 3-9, it could be Mayfield as Nick Shook of nfl.com wrote in his Monday morning, December 5 column…even saying how the Rams “could score a victory” by snatching Mayfield.

“Mayfield could also land with the Los Angeles Rams, who placed Matthew Stafford on injured reserve over the weekend and have been trudging into December with a combination of John Wolford and Bryce Perkins. The Rams are essentially out of contention in the NFC, but could score a victory by claiming Mayfield — a veteran who is likely a better option than both Wolford and Perkins — and preventing him from joining the rival 49ers,” Shook wrote.

Mayfield’s name is also linked to the rival Niners following the devastating foot injury Jimmy Garoppolo suffered in their 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. The veteran quarterback will now need surgery on his broken foot and will miss the remainder of the season.

But with Stafford on injured reserve and Wolford dealing with neck soreness (head coach Sean McVay has listed him as day-to-day when speaking with the media on Zoom Monday), the third string option Perkins again remains the healthiest option for the Rams’ next game. But now the team could welcome Mayfield if the Rams earn their claim of him.