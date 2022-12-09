Rams Losing Key Member of Sean McVay Staff to Power 5 Realm: Report

While the Los Angeles Rams finally gained a victory on Thursday, December 8 over the Las Vegas Raiders after a long six-game slide, the Rams also endured this loss: Losing a third member of the 2022 coaching staff.

And this third member from the Sean McVay tree is another returning to the college football game — and vacating one of the coordinator spots in the process.

Who is Leaving

First reported by ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen on Friday morning, December 9, Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen is returning to the place he previously coached before the Rams: The University of Kentucky.

Rams OC Liam Coen assisted in Baker Mayfield’s rushed prep for TNF dramatics but he is headed back to @UKFootball as OC, he job he had in 2021, according to sources. UK fans can relax. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 9, 2022

Coen, who spent this season coordinating the offense under McVay for the Rams, is expected to call the plays for Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops once again.

The Rams offense under Coen were met with lesser results compared to their 2021 output. Before the emotional 17-16 home win on TNF with Baker Mayfield leading the Rams in not even his first 48 hours with the team, the Rams placed 30th in total offensive yards. The Rams also averaged the fewest points per game among NFC teams at 16.8. Coen had to work with an offense that witnessed 14 different offensive line rotations and also went through four different quarterbacks including Mayfield — as Matthew Stafford, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins all got their share of snaps due to injuries.

Coen, however, was more successful in Lexington. His Wildcat offenses in 2021 saw their own improvement across the board in the following areas per Football Scoop:

Yards per play: Kentucky in 2020 ranked 95th nationally at 5.15. Coen got the unit to 6.40 which was enough to place 21st nationally.

Points per game: The Wildcats saw a jump here as well — going from averaging 21.8 in 2020 to rank 107th nationally to scoring 32.3 points per game the following season, skyrocketing them to tie for 35th in the nation.

Passing efficiency: In ’21, the Wildcats settled for 111.24 for 113th in the nation. They rose to 39th nationally by hitting an average of 147.65.

Rushing offense: Kentucky averaged 196.55 yards on the ground to take 34th, then racked up 199.54 per game under Coen.

Third downs: Lastly, UK once had a percentage of 36.62% to place 95th in the nation when facing third downs. Coen helped elevate that number to 50.67% — earning them fifth in the nation.

Kentucky’s offense, meanwhile, did not place in the top 40 in the nation in all five of these categories under Coen in 2022.

Coen now joins Jake Peetz (Nebraska) and Ra’Shaad Samples (Arizona State) as members of McVay’s staff leaving for the CFB realm.

Wildcat & Rams Fans Sound Off on Move

Per The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker, who covers Kentucky men’s basketball, Coen turned down other NFL opportunities and aimed to stay in Lexington until McVay provided an opportunity.

“I know that Liam Coen passed on other NFL opportunities last offseason and wanted to stay at Kentucky until McVay called him home to the Rams. Coen returning validates how much he really liked his time in Lexington,” Tucker tweeted.

Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones posted his excitement about seeing Coen return.

Liam Coen to Kentucky!!! https://t.co/zqzraVbvbR — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 9, 2022

Jake Ellenbogen of Downtown Rams, however, witnessed the tale of two fan bases involving the Wildcats and Rams.

A tale of 2 fan bases. Kentucky Fans are begging for Liam Coen to come back Rams Fans are begging for Liam Coen to leave — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) December 8, 2022

The Kentucky Network, though, has high hopes that Coen can create some magic…especially with what he helped accomplish with Mayfield in short timing.