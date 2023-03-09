Rams Met With Multiple 3,000-Yard QB From Pro-Style Attack: Report

Matthew Stafford has a future with the Los Angeles Rams, as his general manager Les Snead squashed the report of him being a trade asset for someone on Thursday, March 9. But the next question: Who will be his quarterback teammate with three free agents in that room?

Looks like one multiple 3,000-yard passer who starred in a pro-style attack is on the Rams’ radar following a meeting with the team.

Per the Pro Football Network on Thursday, the franchise had a meeting scheduled with Aidan O’Connell of Purdue on Thursday. O’Connell emerged as a star signal-caller in the Big 10 by establishing himself as a multiple 3,000-yard passer — delivering 3,712 yards in 2021 then 3,490 in his final campaign with the Boilermakers.

O’Connell Drew Every NFL Team at Recent Workout

O’Connell is obviously not as heralded or hyped as potential No. 1 picks Bryce Young of Alabama or Anthony Richardson of Florida. He’s also not expected to add to the potential first round representation out of the Big 10 with projected first rounder C.J. Stroud of Ohio State on April 27.

However, the 6-foot-3, 213-pounder from Long Grove, Illinois got on numerous NFL boards through his NFL Combine performance in Indiana. Post combine, he helped draw in a significant number of interest at Purdue’s Pro Day per PFN.

“By my count, all 32 teams from the NFL were on hand for Purdue’s Pro Day,” wrote PFN writer Tony Pauline. “Among the bigger names at the workout were Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, Cincinnati Bengals receivers coach Troy Walters, and Tennessee Titans special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman.”

And per PFN’s Pauline, O’Connell had a near flawless workout during throwing sessions — with only three incomplete passes.

“Aidan O’Connell continued the momentum from one of the best passing workouts at last week’s Combine and looked terrific today. For those counting, he hit on 47 of 50 passes and looked very accurate,” Pauline said. “The three misses were all drops by a walk-on receiver.”

More telling, O’Connell never had one wide receiver needing to readjust to his throws as none of his passes were in the “errant” variety. Pauline adds “Scouts I’ve spoken with said they graded O’Connell’s passing workout at the Combine just below C.J. Stroud’s performance.”

O’Connell rating below the highly-touted Stroud is an immensely strong sign of watching his stock boost for the draft. It’s an indicator he could sneak into the second day of the draft, which could bode well for the Rams if they need to address depth in the QB room early in the draft.

Speaking of the draft, the Rams received additional help there.

Compensatory Picks Awarded to the Rams

The Rams have some additional draft picks for next month.

The franchise was awarded with four compensatory picks, with the announcement made by the league Thursday. What this now means is:

The Rams now have three fifth round selections. They now hold the No. 167, No. 171 and No. 177 spot of the draft.

The fourth selection will be available in the seventh round, at the No. 251 selection.

By virtue of the Rams losing Von Miller, Darious Williams, Austin Corbett, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Ogbo Okoronkwo, the Rams were rewarded the compensatory selections.

The Rams hold 10 selections beginning on April 28. It begins at No. 36 in the second round, followed by the 69th pick in round three, then four sixth round picks between No. 182 to 191 (the Rams don’t pick at No. 183-185, No. 187-188 and No. 190).