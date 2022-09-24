Rams Interested In Reunion With 2021 Super Bowl Champion: Insider

The Los Angeles Rams’ injury report is a long one these days, and we are only two weeks into the NFL campaign.

Yet, they are 1-1 ahead of a tough NFC West duel with the Arizona Cardinals, who are also going through injury issues of their own.

Nonetheless, Sean McVay and Les Snead are always seeking to find a missing piece to the puzzle, even more after winning the Super Bowl back in February. Earlier this week, they brought in Takk McKinley, the former 2017 first-rounder who has bounced around since entering the league with the Atlanta Falcons.

As it turns out, they might not be done adding defensive lineman, and one former Ram and a 2021 Super Bowl Champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been a rumored option.

The Rams Have Shown Interest in Ndamukong Suh: Insider

For some reason, Ndamukong Suh has been floating around the market as a free agent. When he was with the Buccaneers, he clearly showed that he can still play, at the very least, as a rotational player.

Heavy Sports’ NFL Insider Matt Lombardo mentioned the Rams as one viable option for Suh, and it makes sense for both sides:

Another one of Suh’s former teams, is currently in desperate need of an infusion of championship mojo, after making its way through a listless 1-1 start, that very nearly could have been an 0-2 hole to begin its Super Bowl title defense. Suh played one season for the Rams, in 2018, producing 59 total tackles with 4.5 sacks, 4 tackles for loss and 19 quarterback hits. Not only would adding Suh along the defensive line give the league’s No. 25 ranked rushing defense a legitimate playmaker, but pairing him alongside Aaron Donald would form quite a dynamic duo of interior pass-rushers.

Suh would be a much-needed addition to an injury-stricken team. Lombardo also mentions the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Buccaneers as options, and it makes sense that Suh would want another chance to get a Super Bowl ring.

Suh’s First Stint With the Rams was a Success

Suh was with the Rams back in 2018 for one season, and a homecoming would be a terrific move for both parties. He had 4.5 sacks and played all 16 games for LA, and that’s what they need most at this time: Healthy bodies.

Whoa – hello, Ndamukong Suh. The former Husker and Heisman finalist tallied BACK-TO-BACK SACKS on a second quarter series for the LA Rams. Watch the sequence:#Huskers #ProBigRed pic.twitter.com/5EkGgjVtIb — Matt Reynoldson (@Matt_Reynoldson) January 20, 2019

Suh could have even more incentive to join Los Angeles, especially considering that the last time he was there, the Rams lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. Once Suh left the Rams, he teamed up with Tampa Bay and was a strong force upfront.

In three seasons, he combined for 14.5 sacks, including six sacks in each of the past two seasons. Can you imagine a defensive front with Leonard Floyd, Aaron Donald, and Suh?

If the Rams continue to pile up injuries, Suh could be headed to LA sooner than later. Let’s see if Snead and McVay call their old friend back to California. If not, Suh could be suiting up for somebody else pretty soon.