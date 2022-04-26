‘This is Hard:’ Reactions Fill Online for ‘Real Blockbuster’ From the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams just stole the draft — literally.

The Super Bowl 56 champions don’t pick until Friday, April 29 and have to wait until round 104 to make their selection. But that didn’t stop the franchise from pulling off this steal before the 2022 NFL Draft on Tuesday, April 26: Pulling off a heist…on camera.

The short film “On The Clock” got released Tuesday which features numerous Rams stars making their short film acting debut. But it also features actors Dennis Quaid, Josh Holloway, Scott Eastwood and Tyrese Gibson in the heist-themed video.

From the Southern California sunrise, to motorcycles, to blow torches, to helicopters, to suitcases on the move in Las Vegas before the NFL Draft all the way to even a Celine Dion reference…the near-three minute film comes off as a teaser trailer to a summer blockbuster. But the Rams Twitter account called it “The Real Blockbuster of the Offseason” which can be watched below:

The real blockbuster of the offseason. ‘On the Clock’, A #RamsHouse Production pic.twitter.com/z5Yje8Xq3w — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 26, 2022

The film certainly sparked a flood of reactions online — from NFL reporters, past popular L.A. sports athletes to even past rivals of the Rams reacting to the film.

Top Online Reactions For ‘On The Clock’

Longtime ESPN personality and noted Seattle Seahawks fan Kenny Mayne not only gave the film the kind of projected reviews it would get from Vanity Fair and Hollywood Reporter, but also tweeted on behalf of the Seahawks’ Twitter account:

“Sexy and intriguing”-Hollywood Reporter “Brash yet grounded”-Vanity Fair “F those guys. But that was good”-@Seahawks https://t.co/7SzEzJVUgT — Kenny Mayne (@Kenny_Mayne) April 26, 2022

Free agent cornerback D.J. Reed, who had to line up against the Rams as a member of the San Francisco 49ers and Seahawks, gave his reaction.

This is hard👀, everybody gone want to play in LA now😂😅😂 https://t.co/0dCHrBC9iG — DJ_2Great (@D7_Reed) April 26, 2022

Another past rival of the Rams Torrey Smith, who played for the 49ers in 2015 and ’16, liked what he saw.

“This is tough!” Smith tweeted with the fire emojis.

American author and past ESPN personality Bill Barnwell, though, gave a more critical view.

“Seeing this days before the draft makes you wonder if the Rams truly love football,” Barnwell tweeted.

Meanwhile, ESPN NFL analyst and former NFL offensive lineman Damien Woody gave a succinct yet excited review.

“Ok this hits!” Woody tweeted also along with the fire emojis.

Rich Eisen of the NFL Network gave a four word review.

“Absolutely brilliant. Every frame,” Eisen posted.

Finally, L.A. based radio personality Arash Markazi likely channeled Rams general manager Les Snead for this reaction.

“F them picks, let’s make the best draft movie trailer,” Markazi tweeted.

Cast of The Film

Again, the short film brought out some notable actors and renowned Rams. Here’s a complete list of the main characters — including which one dropped the Dion reference.

Quaid: The 68-year-old star plays owner E. Stanley Kroenke. Quaid’s voice appears first with this line: “Everything has changed. Everyone wants what we have. We have to protect what’s ours. The only question is…are you ready?”

Holloway: The 52-year-old star of past ABC TV hit “Lost” and for two seasons appeared on Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” stars as general manager Snead.

Eastwood: The 36-year-old actor of “8 Seconds” fame and son of Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood stars as head coach McVay.

Gibson: The 43-year-old actor/singer best known for the Fast and Furious franchise and Watts, California native plays defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

The Rams players who appear in the film are: Aaron Donald as a analytics professor (who delivers a Super Bowl 56 reference), Van Jefferson (who takes pics of potential NFL prospects from a van), Matthew Stafford (who operates from a hotel room while calling the shots), Jalen Ramsey (in the helicopter with Quaid), Cooper Kupp (running with a briefcase inside the draft headquarters) and Terrell Burgess (who drops the humorous Dion reference).

Tyler Higbee, Nick Scott, Ben Skowronek, Jordan Fuller and David Long Jr. also make appearances in the film.