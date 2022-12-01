Rams Send Final Message on Luring in Ex-$90 Million Pro Bowler

Since after 2022 training camp, one locker stood empty inside the Los Angeles Rams‘ Thousand Oaks facility — yet still had the name of a past Super Bowl winner and former $90 million wide receiver shiny and emblazoned the moment someone walked into the venue.

The name Odell Beckham was shined…with the Rams purposely keeping his locker intact with the longstanding hope the free agent would make his return to the “Rams House.”

But members of the L.A. media noticed something that no longer stood the moment they stepped inside the Rams’ locker room on Wednesday, November 30 — which signified the final message the Rams have sent to the rest of the league regarding luring back OBJ.

Spot no Longer Reserved

Beckham’s name is officially taken down. And his locker will now belong to someone else.

Greg Beacham of the Associated Press noticed the change after going inside.

“The locker that has had Odell Beckham Jr’s name on it at the Rams’ training complex since last season is now blank again,” Beacham tweeted. “They are no longer saving OBJ’s spot.”

Gary Klein of the L.A. Times also noticed what was finally taken down.

FWIW the Odell Beckham Jr. nameplate is no longer on locker in Rams locker room. — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) November 30, 2022

The Rams had spent the offseason, training camp and even during the season holding onto the hope that OBJ would make his return to a wide receiver unit he helped bolster the moment he arrived in the middle of November 2021.

Now, that locker will bear another name…perhaps given to a new 6-foot-1 wide receiver the franchise added to the practice squad on Wednesday.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Designated for Return, Returned to Practice LB Daniel Hardy

• Signed to Practice Squad WR Jaquarii Roberson — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Heavy NFL senior reporter Matt Lombardo recently dove into Beckham’s free agency prospects as he starts off his own version of a recruitment tour before announcing his decision in speaking with various NFL personnel representatives.

Scouts & Execs Weighed in

The scouts and executives who spoke with Lombardi predicted where the three-time Pro Bowler will end up when it’s all said and done plus unveiled one sleeper team.

“It sounds like Dallas,” an AFC personnel executive told Heavy. “There’s no way to tell how healthy he is until he’s out there playing for a few weeks in a row.”

That same personnel executive added how he believes OBJ’s days as the No. 1 wide receiver are behind him.

“If I had to guess, he could be a No. 3 and make a play or two this season, but wouldn’t think he’s able to become a go-to guy in 2022,” the personnel executive said. “For 2023…He may wind up playing off more reputation than substance. So, I’d say he can be a No. 2 receiver, but he’ll never be a No. 1 guy again.”

Another AFC scout believes Dallas will be where OBJ ends up, saying “He won’t bring much this year. It’s a signing for the future. When he’s fully healthy, he’s going to be exactly what Amari Cooper was for that offense in Dallas.”

There is, though, one sleeper team mentioned by a unanimous AFC coach to Lombardo: The New York Giants.

“[President and co-owner] John Mara wants the story of bringing him back and having success,” the coach said.

One agent described as being familiar with the WR market also included the Giants, but added “I’m not sure they’re going to pay him what he’s looking for. Especially having no idea what he’s going to be on the field.”

However, one agent who represents multiple NFL wideouts said adding Beckham would be considered “too risky,” even comparing the move to former Giants wideout Kenny Golladay who since joined the Kansas City Chiefs before the trade deadline.

“Whoever signs Odell is taking a Golladay-sized risk,” the agent said.

But the popular choice among the pool of interviews conducted by Lombardo? The 8-3 Cowboys.