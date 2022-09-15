Rams ‘Should be in’ on Explosive $2.7 Million Option: Analyst

We’ve seen one former New York Giants star thrive for the Los Angeles Rams already in Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham continues to be the subject of signing talk as he remains a free agent. The Rams, meanwhile, looked like a team that missed OBJ greatly as the offense fell flat in their 31-10 season opening loss to the Buffalo Bills to start the 2022 season.

But now, a new name via the G-Men has surfaced by one analyst on Wednesday, September 14 — saying how the Super Bowl 56 champions “should be in” on trading for this particular explosive option who becomes an unrestricted free agent next season.

Young WR is No. 2 on Big Trade Board

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report helped compile a list of the 10 best players worth trading for during the season — which he and B/R calls the “Trade Block Big Board.”

The No. 2 player Knox and B/R has on their list? Wide receiver Darius Slayton of the Giants.

Yes, the same Slayton who’s on his final season of the four-year, $2,753,988 deal per Spotrac. Also the same 6-foot-1, 190-pounder who opted to take a pay cut to remain in the Big Apple, but under a new regime led by Brian Daboll.

"I'm doing my job, playing football. I tend to do it well and I plan to do it well this year." Darius Slayton on taking a pay cut: pic.twitter.com/aB7KDB9i33 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 7, 2022

And he’s the same Slayton who has pulled off these kind of deep attacks before:

The 25-year-old Slayton has caught 124 passes for 1,830 yards and has scored 13 times in his career according to Pro Football Reference. He also went from fifth round selection out of Auburn to scoring eight touchdowns his rookie season of 2018.

So why does Knox believe the Rams should be intrigued by the possibility of adding Slayton?

Rams Suddenly Facing Key WR Dilemma, Knox Writes

Knox mentioned two other potential suitors: The Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers. Knox, however, ruled out one of the two.

“While the Cowboys could also be interested in Slayton, the asking price is likely higher because of his resume. With a more pressing need at quarterback, Dallas could be out on the receiver,” Knox said. “The Packers, however, should be in, along with the Rams.”

Knox then dove into the Packers’ “shortcomings” at wide receiver — especially following an inept performance against the Minnesota Vikings where the top WR performance was a four-catch, 37-yard day from rookie Romeo Doubs. But he also dove into the dilemma the Rams suddenly are facing in, arguably, one of their top position groups.

“The Rams, though, have their own issues. Cooper Kupp is clearly one of the best offensive players in the game at any position, but the receiver depth behind him is questionable,” Knox wrote. “Van Jefferson missed Week 1 and continues to rehab following August knee surgery. Ben Skowronek was the only Rams wideout to catch multiple passes from Matthew Stafford last Thursday aside from Kupp.”

Prized free agent pickup Allen Robinson was held to just one catch against the Bills. Head coach Sean McVay told the media after the loss to Buffalo that he wants to get “A-Rob” more involved with the offense moving forward.

But as Ram fans have seen before, this team doesn’t shy from going after prominent names.

“L.A. general manager Les Snead has been aggressive before when pursuing veterans. He traded for Von Miller and signed Odell Beckham Jr. in-season last year. This makes the Rams a realistic destination for just about any trade candidate who could address a need. Slayton is likely available and could help right away,” Knox wrote.