Rams Suggested to Monitor $5 Million Wideout Who’s Facing Roster Odds

The Los Angeles Rams appear to be in better shape in the wide receiving room after making two signings in Tyler Johnson and Demarcus Robinson — both of whom bring their own Super Bowl ring in tow.

However, NFL analyst Evan Craig of SB Nation believes the Rams shouldn’t stop at just Johnson and Robinson. L.A. is being called to closely monitor $5.4 million wideout Denzel Mims and his current situation out east.

“The Los Angeles Rams have a lot to figure out regarding their receiving corps ahead of the 2023 season. This offseason, they’ve already added veteran playmakers in Tyler Johnson and Demarcus Robinson. Another pass catcher wouldn’t hurt and LA should be monitoring Denzel Mims’ ongoing saga with the New York Jets,” Craig wrote on Thursday, June 22.

Mims Facing Possible Cut?

Per New York Jets insider for The Athletic Zach Rosenblatt on Tuesday, June 20, the 2020 second rounder could be facing long odds in making the 2023 roster.

“He participated in OTAs early but not the latter half, for unknown reasons,” Rosenblatt said. “Mims faces an uphill climb to making the team.”

Rosenblatt even shared a quote from Mims’ head coach Robert Saleh in addressing Mims’ status with the team.

“The big thing for him is to show up and keep finding ways to make his mark,” Saleh said.

Again, this points to Mims being a fringe lock to earn a place on the final 53-man roster with the Jets. He’s already in the final year of his rookie deal, making him a free agent for 2024.

But he’s facing a newly crowded Jets WR room — one that’s additionally catering to new quarterback and 10-time Pro Bowler Aaron Rodgers. The team signed past Rodgers receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb to bolster this unit. Rodgers also has 1,000-yard 2022 rookie Garrett Wilson to throw to. The Jets then added a former Kansas City Chiefs teammate of the new Ram Robinson Mecole Hardman, though Hardman is still recovering from an abdominal injury from last season per Rosenblatt.

Still, the trio of new additions and the emergence of the 2022 first rounder Wilson all point to a nebulous future for Mims, who was part of the same draft class as Cam Akers and Van Jefferson of the Rams.

Jets Connection on Rams Could Help Sway Decision

While the Rams added two wideouts during voluntary practices earlier in June 2023, the Rams did become one less a receiver by waiving undrafted rookie Sam James out of West Virginia on Wednesday, June 21.

If there is room for the Rams to possibly add Mims if he’s released from New York, there’s one connection that is capable of coming into play for the Rams: the new offensive coordinator.

Mike LaFleur was Mims’ OC in 2021 and 2022. During both seasons, Mims averaged more than 16 yards a catch. However, Mims only managed a combined seven starts in those two seasons and tallied 19 total receptions across the two seasons. Even then, Mims began to appear lost in the shuffle of Jets WRs. Yet, despite the limited number of touches, Mims showed his breakout potential when given the ball:

Mims was best known for blazing his 40-yard dash in 4.38 out of college. LaFleur even once compared Mims’ potential to NBA star Kevin Durant in December 2021.

Mike LaFleur compares Denzel Mims' build to Kevin Durant's: "It's about taking those tools and being able to put them out on the field every single day" pic.twitter.com/8PDLRs2OU3 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 16, 2021

Craig believes Mims needs to be at a place where he can be better utilized as a playmaker “to take pressure off Cooper Kupp,” hence why the Rams are mentioned. Yet, being linked back with LaFleur, as Craig points out, may not be a good thing for Mims.

“There is good news as Mims already has familiarity with new OC Mike LaFleur. The bad news is that Mims has familiarity with Mike LaFleur,” Craig wrote. “Part of the reason Mims hasn’t succeeded with the Jets was due to LaFleur not knowing what to do with him. He greatly mishandled his usage of the Baylor product and I don’t anticipate Mims being overly eager in working with his old coach on the Rams. LaFleur frequently spoke highly of Mims while he was in New York although that doesn’t mean anything if he couldn’t get the playmaker involved in the first place.”

Still, Craig adds: “If LaFleur is willing to learn from his mistakes and Mims earns a role carved out for him, then a reunion needs to happen. Hollywood is the perfect place for both men to rewrite their narratives across the NFL landscape.”

With James waived and the cloud forming on Mims’ Jets future, this situation is one bearing some monitoring.