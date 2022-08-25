‘Tough Call’ for the Rams Involves the WR Room: Insider

The Los Angeles Rams have one more preseason game left. The preseason finale comes against the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of Super Bowl LVI.

The two teams have held joint practice this week in Cincinnati, and Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense have done a terrific job spreading the ball around.

With the roster getting trimmed down to 53 by the end of August, Sean McVay and his coaching staff have many questions to be answered. Who sticks around for the season, and who heads to the practice squad?

Who gets released altogether with another Super Bowl run on their minds? Hopefully, the final preseason game will allow them to make some more manageable decisions.

Rams’ Crowded WR Room Could Get Some Clarity in Preseason Finale

The wide receiver room in LA is one of the more interesting aspects of the roster. Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson are entrenched as the 1-2 options and should put together massive seasons. Van Jefferson is also guaranteed a spot, and Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek appear to be locked into the 53-man roster.

After that, there are a lot of players fighting for a spot. Lance McCutcheon has caught fire this preseason, and his performance will make it difficult for McVay and company to let him go.

Atwell blossomed all preseason long, and his impressive catch at the joint practice with the Bengals was a sight to see.

‘Tough Call’

Things won’t be easy for McVay and the Rams regarding the wide receiver room. However, too much talent is an excellent problem to have.

NFL insider Eric Edholm revealed that the Rams could even keep eight wide receivers:

The Rams love them some wide receivers. And the more you look at the position, the more it’s possible the team keeps seven — perhaps even eight — on the initial roster if they go lighter elsewhere (at tight end or keeping only two QBs). Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson are roster locks, and Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek feel like pretty sure things to make it. That means Brandon Powell, Jacob Harris and Lance McCutcheon all could make the big cut. But eight is a big, big number, and you’d have to think that the latter three players will receive their final auditions in this game at Cincinnati before the Rams make some tough calls on cutdown day.

With Tyler Higbee and Brycen Hopkins possibly the only two tight ends on the roster and Stafford and John Wolford the two quarterbacks, that opens up a couple of spots elsewhere.

With the Rams’ air attack, keeping eight wide receivers isn’t a bad idea, especially with Jefferson and Powell recovering from injuries. With Odell Beckham Jr. unsigned and Robert Woods in Tennessee, there are plenty of opportunities to go around.

Saturday’s preseason finale against the Bengals will be an essential game for those players fighting for a roster spot, with McCutcheon, Jacob Harris, and Powell all expected to see a heavy workload in their last effort to impress McVay.