Rams Trade Team Captain to AFC Contender for Draft Pick: Report

The Los Angeles Rams delivered their latest blockbuster trade on the evening of Saturday, March 19. But this time, it involves a beloved member of their franchise.

The Super Bowl champs are trading wide receiver Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans, first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Source: Robert Woods to the #Titans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2022

In return, the Rams will receive a future sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, now giving the defending champs nine draft picks.

Reason Behind Move

The Rams made a huge offseason splash on Thursday by signing prized free agent wide receiver Allen Robinson, formerly of the Chicago Bears. Robinson signed a $45 million deal.

But speculation began to grow that someone would be on the move to clear up some needed cap room for the Rams.

Not only that, Woods was unable to finish out the year due to a torn ACL — which elevated Odell Beckham Jr. into the starting lineup while the Rams went on their Super Bowl run.

“The Rams have seen their offense move away from Robert Woods while he was injured. Now, he has a fresh start in Tennessee,” Rapoport tweeted.

Now, the former team captain Woods is heading out.

Woods leaves the Rams having produced his only 1,000-yard seasons in the league in his native home region of Los Angeles. The native of Gardena, California — who also starred at Serra High School and later at USC — caught 367 passes for 4,626 yards and scored 23 touchdowns in his five seasons with the Rams per Pro Football Reference.

His ACL, however, wasn’t the sole reason why Woods was shipped away. Noted by Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, the Rams are also making the trade for a financial reason — as Woods was once signed to a $65 million deal back on September 18, 2020.

Can confirm the multiple reports that the Rams are trading WR Robert Woods to the Titans, per source. Described to me as purely financial reasons. This one will be felt emotionally by many. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 19, 2022

Per Spotrac, Woods was due to earn $10 million in his base salary for the 2022 season then $13,750,000 in 2023.

‘Irreplaceable’ Was 1 Word Attached to Woods

Woods was still considered a beloved presence on the Rams for his leadership and ability to open things up for the Ram offense.

“Robert Woods, always a pro in the Trojans and Rams locker room, not to mention an absolute force on the field,” was what ESPN Rams reporter Lindsey Thiry tweeted.

Fellow ESPN personality and Monday Night Football color commentator Louis Riddick lauded Woods for his leadership and durability despite the ACL tear — and called the trade “a good one.”

“Robert Woods had missed one game/one start in the three seasons prior to being injured in November ‘21. Was considered to be a guy that was irreplaceable because of how important he was to the Rams on the field and in the locker room. Rehab on track. Trade is a good one for Tennessee,” Riddick tweeted.

Was There Another Team in the Running for Woods?

“Bobby Trees” will soon head to the AFC’s No. 1 seed from this past season and become teammates with Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill and company.

But there was one defender from the AFC East who was trying to play the role of recruiter on social media.

Noted in this Heavy on Jets story, defensive end John Franklin-Myers first sent out this tweet that mentioned Woods.

One of the best players I’ve played with!! https://t.co/Q92f1p73fQ — John Franklin-Myers (@J_FranklinMyers) March 18, 2022

But then came this tweet — signifying a succinct sales pitch for Woods.

@robertwoods I miss you, NY is a beautiful place FYI 😅 — John Franklin-Myers (@J_FranklinMyers) March 18, 2022

However, ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini cleared the air about where things stood between the Jets and possibly getting Woods.