Rams Twitter Trolls the Buccaneers Twice Online [LOOK]

Turns out the Los Angeles Rams stacked three wins over the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The first one? The 34-24 victory they celebrated on the field in front of 73,205 fans at SoFi Stadium. But the next two wins came through the social media landscape — which proves the Rams’ account is just as relentless as an Aaron Donald pass rush.

Here’s how it unfolded.

Rams Post ‘High Score’ & Calls ‘Game Over’

To begin, the Twitter account of the Bucs went with an arcade graphic on Monday, September 20, to display the offense’s high scoring streak.

In the @NFL record books… 9⃣ straight wins scoring 30+ points pic.twitter.com/l9iWYtYpq3 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 20, 2021

The online edit showed that Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski and company have been an offensive machine in the Bucs’ last nine games by scoring 30 points or more. The social media team clearly went with a graphic that matched with the “high score” theme by going the video pixel route.

Well…the Rams redid that graphic following the 10-point win with this.

But Rams Twitter wasn’t done playing the trolling game. At 8:30 p.m. PT, the social media account decided to “level up” one more time through another video taking jabs at the now 2-1 Bucs.

The clip begins with a screen that says “Game Over Wk 03” in bold letters on the arcade screen. Then, accompanied by video game graphics, the Rams Twitter account put together a 45 second clip showcasing all the top moments from their statement home win against the 2021 Vince Lombardi Trophy winners — from Tom Brady getting pressured, to Tyler Higbee’s bulldozer end zone score all the way to Cooper Kupp’s touchdowns.

LEVEL 🆙 The Rams are 3-0, that is all. Goodnight. 😉 pic.twitter.com/ks8fMBBoSR — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 27, 2021

Twitter Spats Ensue

Emotions were triggered on both sides through a keyboard.

The SoFi Stadium Twitter account applauded the Rams’ online savagery, literally.

Ram fans added to the team trolling by providing their reactions to both videos. One fan responded through a picture of Matthew Stafford, Andrew Whitworth and Sean McVay seen here.

Another fan gave this Chris Evans-themed “laughing until dead” online reaction.

One Rams fan offered up this suggestion through the Rams Twitter account’s mentions here.

One Bucs fan, though, sent this reaction.

Another member of the Bucs’ fan base fired this shot through less than 280-characters.

One more Bucs fan sent this Gif as his warning post to the Rams.

Ram Players React to Victory Online

Most Ram players take their celebrations after wins on the internet. And there were plenty who posted their Twitter reactions for their fans and followers to see.

Cornerback Darious Williams, who ended the day with six tackles including five solo stops, let it be known he’s playing with three of the greatest on the Rams in reference to Stafford, Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

9… 🐐

99….🐐

5……..🐐 This team so cold.. — Darious Williams (@Dee_Willl2) September 27, 2021

Terrell Lewis finished with two solo tackles. The outside linebacker gave his praise below.

It feel good to come all the way back from it🙏🏾 #YAHWEHWins — Terrell Lewis (@_Real24_) September 27, 2021

Cornerback David Long Jr., who collected four tackles, was another who looked to the heavens.

it’s all God! — johnny vulture. (@davidlongjr) September 27, 2021

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp, responsible for half of Stafford’s touchdown passes against the Bucs and who caught nine passes for 96 yards, posted a lenghtier tweet but one that described the decibel levels inside the Inglewood venue.

3-0. The energy in the stadium was DIFFERENT and we definitely felt it! Onward… — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) September 27, 2021

Finally, Rams Twitter posted head coach Sean McVay celebrating the win and then encouraging his men to “build on this.”