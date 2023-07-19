Rams Urged to Avoid 4.38 Speed Option Suddenly Facing a Trade or Waive

A wide receiver with 4.38 speed in the 40-yard dash could soon be available for teams to trade for or sign via waivers — a wideout the Los Angeles Rams don’t need to pressure themselves to get.

In fact, while Denzel Mims of the New York Jets does share a connection with new Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and has the speed for Sean McVay and his offense, the Rams are being urged to keep what they have in their WR room.

Mims’ Situation & Rams Wideout Room

First reported by the New York Post’s Brian Costello on the morning of Wednesday, July 19, the Jets are attempting to find a late trade partner for the disgruntled Mims. But if there’s no trade, Mims will be waived and can be picked up by any team once available.

The Jets plan on releasing WR Denzel Mims if they can’t find a trade partner first, according to sources. Mims, a 2020 second-round pick, will get a fresh start somewhere else. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) July 19, 2023

This is in the process of putting an end to what became a turbulent Jets tenure for the 2020 second round selection out of Baylor. While Mims showed flashes of potential with “Gang Green,” he never established a consistent role with the current Jets staff — and that includes the time LaFleur was his offensive coordinator.

Mims was originally drafted to ignite a Jets offense led by former head coach Adam Gase. His 4.38 speed in the 40-yard dash before the 2020 draft helped get his name high on NFL Draft boards, particularly the Gase-led Jets. Injuries, however, limited him to just 23 catches for 357 yards and zero touchdowns.

He then struggled to gain any footing with Robert Saleh and his staff. Mims only caught a combined 19 catches in 2021 and 2022 with the Jets…and again had zero trips to the end zone.

Mims back on June 22 was mentioned as a player “worth monitoring” on the Rams’ side by SB Nation NFL analyst Evan Craig. He cited the LaFleur connection as one reason. But, mentioned by Jets insider Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic Wednesday, Mims and LaFleur “never meshed.”

Rosenblatt then added: “LaFleur and the Jets coaching staff never viewed Mims as a good fit in their offense and, in the early days, there were questions about his work ethic. Mims lacked positional versatility at receiver too, and it didn’t help when he missed a chunk of time in 2021 due to food poisoning. He only had eight catches that season.”

When the Rams trek to Orange County during the week of July 24, the franchise isn’t just welcoming back a healthier Cooper Kupp. They’ll also have past Super Bowl winners Tyler Johnson and Demarcus Robinson. Additionally, there’s been intrigue for rookie Puka Nacua, as the BYU Cougar was one of the top performers during June 2023 minicamp in Thousand Oaks. The Rams additionally still have Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell — two other members of their Super Bowl 56 title run.

Even with LaFleur in place in L.A., the Rams are being suggested to now roll with who they have already have in the WR room. Adding Mims wouldn’t even guarantee that he’d be a No. 4 option with the past Super Bowl winners now on board and preparing for their first Rams camp.

Who Could Mims Fit With?

While Heavy NFL senior reporter Matt Lombardo has his list of potential options for Mims, he learned two AFC teams are rising as early trade contenders per league sources: The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots.

Two teams that are in the mix on Denzel Mims are the #Steelers and #Patriots, according to league sources. | @HeavyOnSports — Matt Lombardo 🏈 (@MattLombardoNFL) July 19, 2023

But outside of the two emerging trade possibilities, Lombardo included one team to watch for Mims — the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

“While the Philadelphia Eagles boast one of the most electrifying receiver duos in the sport, in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, depth could prove to be a concern for the reigning NFC Champions,” Lombardo wrote Wednesday. “Not only would Mims push Quez Watkins for the starting slot receiver role, but he would be a potentially significant upgrade over the likes of Olamide Zaccheaus, Devon Allen, and Tyrie Cleveland. The Eagles’ depth receivers have combined to catch only 42 passes for 561 yards and 5 touchdowns in their careers.”