Jalen Ramsey Now Trying to Lure Pro Bowl CB to the Rams

Guess who is back on the recruiting trail for the Los Angeles Rams? Jalen Ramsey.

This time, after his social media attempt to get Julio Jones to the Rams failed, the multiple Pro Bowler and the Rams’ closet recruiting coordinator now has his sights set on trying to get another Pro Bowler to his team: Stephon Gilmore.

Ramsey took to Twitter once again to deliver his sales pitch to the Patriot on Monday by first sending this to Gilmore.

Yo @BumpNrunGilm0re what’s good my dawg? — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 14, 2021

Ramsey then took his recruiting sales pitch a step further by using an MLB angle, citing one notable Boston to Los Angeles move that worked out well for the Dodgers.

@mookiebetts got traded from Boston to LA & won a ring! That was nice. What you think @BumpNrunGilm0re — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 14, 2021

Once the Dodgers snatched Betts via trade, they went on to end their 32-year World Series title drought by beating the Tampa Bay Rays in six games last year. Now, Ramsey is hoping another L.A. team can swoop up another Boston region star and bolster its own title winning chances.

Where Things Stand With Gilmore and New England

Back in April, Dianna Russini of ESPN reported a possible trade involving the Patriots shipping away the talented cornerback, who was the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and four-time Pro Bowl selection.

.@diannaESPN thinks the Patriots could deal Stephon Gilmore in order to move into the top 10 of the NFL draft. "I did speak to a team in the top 10 who told me that they've had calls with New England." pic.twitter.com/ZceNEyGtnn — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 27, 2021

On Monday, both Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network and the Boston Herald reported Gilmore’s absence from minicamp. The Herald also reported that Gilmore is subject to fines totaling $93,000 if he continues to hold out and miss practice days.

Per Spotrac, Gilmore’s contract breakdown with the Patriots involves a $16.2 million cap hit. Gilmore signed a five-year, $65 million contract with New England in 2017. But now, Gilmore is entering the final year of his deal that will pay him $7 million in base salary. Multiple reports have said Gilmore is seeking an extension with New England.

What Would the Rams Give Up to Get Gilmore?

When the Tennessee Titans emerged victorious in landing Jones, they surrendered a 2022 second rounder and 2023 fourth rounder to nab the seven-time Pro Bowl WR. The Falcons originally were seeking a first rounder in exchange for Jones but ultimately gave in to the deal the Titans put out.

Ramsey again made the conscientious effort to get the Rams to attract Jones, but Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk revealed the franchise as one of the teams that pulled out on pursuing Jones on May 30.

The Patriots haven’t publicly announced that Gilmore is on the trading block. Even Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe hasn’t pulled out his phone to call Gilmore during “Undisputed” to determine if Gilmore is on his way out, like what Sharpe did in his surprise call to Jones before the Titans trade occurred.

As it is, the Rams have traded for Pro Bowl CB’s before. Ramsey was added to the franchise during the 2019 season via the Jacksonville Jaguars, the latter receiving two future first rounders and a 2021 fourth rounder. On March 14, 2018, the Rams got Marcus Peters from the Kansas City Chiefs via trade. Peters was eventually sent to the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 to clear room for Ramsey. Six days before the Peters deal, the Rams acquired Aqib Talib from the Denver Broncos who got a 2018 fifth round selection in return.

The Rams, though, are still in a tough spot should they start trade talks with the Pats. One idea is exploring trading the opposite cornerback to Ramsey Darious Williams to N.E. Williams may look intriguing due to producing a career-high four interceptions last season which led the Rams, plus the fact he’s only 27. However, Williams signed a one-year restricted free agent tender deal worth $4.77 million in April and could opt to play through the deal before becoming an unrestricted free agent for the 2022 offseason. The Rams are also limited in future available draft picks to trade following the Matthew Stafford/Jared Goff deal, which included L.A. shipping away two future first rounders in the 2022 and ’23 draft plus a 2021 third rounder.

Ramsey has done a commendable job playing the role of Rams recruiter on social media. However, Gilmore to L.A. looks like a longshot to happen.