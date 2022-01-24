L.A. Rapper Ghosted by Tom Brady After Funny Rams Trash Talk [LOOK]

Turns out the Los Angeles Rams received a rare assist from someone trying to mess with the psyche of Tom Brady before the highly anticipated NFC Divisional round showdown in Tampa Bay.

But this was not Jalen Ramsey, the Rams’ top trash talker, trying to get inside the head of the seven-time Super Bowl champ on the eve of their Sunday, January 23 showdown. Nor was it Von Miller, Aaron Donald or even any former Rams player trying to trash talk the Buccaneers’ quarterback before the Rams won in thrilling fashion 30-27.

Who trash talked the Most Valuable Player candidate? That would be Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson — better known to the hip-hop and music world as rapper and Rams super fan YG.

YG Sent Brady a Voice Mail

The 31-year-old Compton, California native — best known for his hits “Who Do You Love?” featuring Drake, “Big Bank,” “My Hitta” and is the co-founder of 4Hunnid Records — has exchanged direct messages in the past with Brady.

However, on the morning of the divisional showdown, the rapper sent Brady a voice mail to his Instagram account:

“Tom, we finna whoop your a**, I hope you’re ready!” YG boldly said. “Lets Go Rams! We finna whoop that a** boy.”

Y.G., however, ended his voice mail by sending this request to Brady.

“Lemme get that jersey when you’re done,” he said.

The entire message can be heard below (NSFW Disclaimer):

.@YG DM'd Tom Brady talking trash before the Rams beat the Bucs 💀 pic.twitter.com/PH6GGczEf9 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 24, 2022

Did Brady Respond to the Rapper? What About his Future?

As of Monday, January 24, there has been no response from Brady himself toward the rapper.

But instead of the world wondering if Brady will clap back, here’s this worldwide thought: Did the Rams end Brady’s illustrious career? Was Sunday his final game ever?

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network spoke on Good Morning Football on Monday morning to dive into Brady’s future.

“I’ve talked to several people close to Brady over the past week or so and no one has ruled out (him) retiring at all,” Rapoport said. “In fact, the basic line of thinking is Tom Brady is going to take some time away and probably go out to his ranch in Montana, go hang out, reflect, spend some time with his family and figure out what he wants to do.”

The insider added this intriguing thought: Brady, after every season he’s played before 2022, has definitively told the media and his team that he’s returning. But this time as Rapoport pointed out “Judging from people I’ve spoken with looking at this Brady situation, this is as real as it gets as far as him potentially retiring. Not saying he’s going to. I’m just saying it’s going to be a real and legitimate conversation between Brady and his family and those close to him.”

From @gmfb: #Bucs QB Tom Brady may not retire. But this is as real as it's been. pic.twitter.com/5fJV25Hd0q — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2022

Rapper’s Fandom for the Rams

As noted earlier, YG (which stands for Young Gangsta) is a die-hard Rams fan.

He’s hung out with another noted Rams super fan in actor and business owner Danny Trejo.

The MC once had a botched celebration with former Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

Jared Goff tries to celebrate with YG and toss him the ball, but missed and that was a hilarious failed celebration. But, the Rams do lead the Saints, 27-9, with 8:37 to play. Please tell me TV cams got that. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 15, 2019

He also took part in the Rams’ celebrity flag football game during the 2021 training camp in Irvine.

He was also close with former Rams running back Todd Gurley, even getting the three-time Pro Bowler in the booth with him:

🎶 Big bank take lil' bank, bank 🎶 We put @TG3II and @YG together in the studio to see if the Rams RB can keep up 💯 (@CricketNation) https://t.co/rRt0ae2RBo pic.twitter.com/lxDC5KCR71 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 3, 2018

However, one of the top moments involving YG and his beloved NFL team was when wide receiver Robert Woods gave him the ball following a touchdown score in a 2018 contest against the Minnesota Vikings.