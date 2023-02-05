Rams Post Unique Pun for Jalen Ramsey at Pro Bowl [LOOK]

The Los Angeles Rams appear to be a fan of the new Pro Bowl rules for the 2022 edition. But more so delivered one unique pun involving their representative Jalen Ramsey.

While the game went with the flag football format for less contact among players on Sunday, February 5, Ramsey still found a way to show why he’s one of the more aggressive defenders when he’s on the field…even without pads by leveling Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins on this AFC team lateral attempt.

The play clearly looked like it was inadvertent, as Ramsey originally made the attempt to pull the flag of ball carrier Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders. But from there, the Rams social media accounts delivered their reaction to the new format after watching Ramsey in Las Vegas.

“So far, Pro Bowl games are a real hit,” the Rams shared.

The reactions sprouted from there as users picked up on the pun.

Ramsey Shows Additional Involvement at 2022 Pro Bowl

Ramsey went from Pro Bowl snub to getting the last minute call as an alternate. He’s also the only representative from the “Rams House” as Bobby Wagner was passed over and Aaron Donald is dealing with an injury.

Ramsey has taken advantage of being a part of the festivities — even off the field.

The perennial Pro Bowler and Super Bowl 56 champion decided to work the concessions at the games as seen in this viral clip that aired before the game:

Ramsey is seen handing over hot dogs and other food items as an extra food service worker alongside his former college football teammate Derwin James, who earned his Pro Bowl nod with the L.A. Chargers. He even cracked a joke as he was assisting the front counter.

“Me and Derwin need a little commission ’cause we got the line moving,” Ramsey joked. “We sellin’ hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, everything. We need a little commission off this Allegiant Stadium.”

It’s not the first time Ramsey assisted behind the counter in the food realm. While the Rams had their victory parade following the Super Bowl win in February 2022, Ramsey was spotted working the drive thru at a Los Angeles area Raising Cane’s.

He also wasn’t the only Super Bowl 56 representative assisting the fast-food chain. Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was another who worked the counter and drive-thru for a Raising Cane’s in the week after the big game.

Ramsey Gave ‘Fun Part’ of Games, Analyst Said

To reiterate, Ramsey is among the first players involved with the new Pro Bowl format which eliminates shoulder pads and helmet and has players participating in a series of games from a water balloon contest, dodgeball and the culminating flag football game.

But as players now got the chance to ditch the helmet, more personality was on display on the field. For NFL Network analyst Cameron Wolfe, Ramsey’s accidental hit added to the “fun part” of the games now showing more persona on the field.

“One fun part of this flag football Pro Bowl is fans can see players without their helmet. You get to see a lot more personality and fun too. Full display as players had fun reaction to Jalen Ramsey actual hit (penalty) on Tyreek Hill as he scored TD off pitch from Davante Adams,” Wolfe posted.