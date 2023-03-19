Replacing Jalen Ramsey: Multiple Title Winner Called Newest Rams Fit

Face it: The Los Angeles Rams need someone on the uber athletic side to fill the spot Jalen Ramsey bequeaths.

The market for his replacement via free agency has begun to evaporate — as names like Stephon Gilmore was part of a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Cowboys while Darius Slay pivoted back to the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

But the Rams can turn to another champion to fill this spot — a multiple champion at that. And as we continue the Replacing Jalen Ramsey series, the newest name to surface is Kelee Ringo from back-to-back National Champion Georgia.

Ringo Called ‘Uber-Athletic’ Fit for Rams by Draft Analyst

The month of March now has the Rams being projected to take a cornerback now that the smoke has cleared on the Ramsey to Miami deal. Already, The Draft Network listed the electric and speedy D.J. Turner out of Michigan as one possibility inside the “Rams House.”

Now, Ryan Fowler of TDN wrote on Wednesday, March 15 that he sees the first round talent Ringo falling out of day one and landing to the No. 37 spot to the Rams.

“The Rams are building from the ground up, and after losing Jalen Ramsey, slotting in an uber-athletic talent like Kelee Ringo could see him become a shutdown perimeter defender if all comes to fruition,” Fowler wrote.

Ringo is already familiar with SoFi Stadium: His last college football game as a Georgia Bulldog was the 65-7 trouncing of Texas Christian for the national title — with Ringo snatching one tackle in the dominating display by UGA.

Adding Ringo would additionally bring the Southeastern Conference star back to the west region. Ringo is originally from Tacoma, Washington but emerged as a top 10 national recruit by recruiting services (No. 7 national recruit by Rivals and No. 4 overall by 247Sports) while starring at Saguaro High in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Breakdown: Ringo Has Size/Speed Element Needed for the ‘Star’

Is the two-time national champ Ringo the closest thing to Ramsey for this year’s draft class? In scrutinizing the size and speed elements he possesses, he’s perfect for the “star.”

That was the spot where Ramsey lined up in a multitude of areas — from the perimeter, to the slot corner to safety all depending on what matchup the Rams were trying to take away. And Ramsey emerged as a multiple Pro Bowler manning that role in the exotic defense Raheem Morris employed.

Already, his transition from back pedal to turning the hips then breaking on the ball are in the smooth category. But he’s shown he has hops as well for the football, then becomes a pick six threat:

But here’s where Ringo can really win over defenses including the Rams: His never quit attitude on display in the shootout win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoffs. He goes from blitzing cornerback to sprinting 30 yards down the field to force this fumble:

He’s already been labeled the most physical cornerback for this class — with his mixture of ball-hawking skills, physicality and proving he can wreck plays as a blitzer.

Draft expert Lance Zierlein of nfl.com is one high on Ringo, writing he possesses “elite size and speed” for an outside cornerback who additionally can fight through blocks and hit like a safety.

A key for Ringo will be to improve his patience at CB, as he tends to have early hip decisions before a receiver busts a release. He tends to show “heavy feet” on releases and there’s the belief he could be in line for a different position in the league.

But he’s prime for the “star,” since it’s a position reserved for the most athletically gifted defender on the Rams — a title Ramsey held. If Ringo falls to the Rams in day two, the two-time national champ becomes the one to lure in.