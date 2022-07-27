Longtime Rams Rival Chimes in on Bobby Wagner Addition

Seven telling words were typed out by a longtime rival of the Los Angeles Rams on the late morning of Wednesday, July 27.

Those words in this lengthy tweet were “The Rams have got yet another STEAL.”

The ending of that social media post references the Super Bowl 56 champions adding yet another All-Pro to their stacked roster to prepare for another Vince Lombardi Trophy run — getting inside linebacker and a longtime NFC West adversary in Bobby Wagner. It’s a move many fans and pundits believe will bolster a needed area for the Rams’ defense: the ILB spot.

But who believes the Rams got themselves a “steal?” That would be another man who, like Wagner, has had his own share of gridiron clashes with the Rams.

Richard Sherman Praises Move

Richard Sherman responded to a story written by The Athletic’s Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue that spotlighted Wagner getting acclimated in his new NFL digs at UC Irvine’s Crawford Field, where the Rams hold training camp.

Sherman raved about the Rams’ decision to lure in the perennial Pro Bowl and All-Pro linebacker, who was also responsible for guiding the Seattle Seahawks to the franchise’s first and only Super Bowl win in the 2013 season. The verbose Sherman also called out the “lack of appreciation” Wagner’s now former league employer had.

“One teams ‘lack of appreciation’ is another teams Pro Bowl/All Pro leader,” Sherman tweeted. “But I guess we will see how the season goes. But if the Past 8 straight Pro Bowls have taught us anything then the Rams have got yet another STEAL.”

As Seahawks, Sherman and Wagner were often involved in the final race for the playoffs with the Rams. Sherman then continued to face the Rams twice a season while with the San Francisco 49ers from 2018 to 2020 — which also involved both teams battling each other for a postseason berth or the NFC West title.

Sherman Also Reveals How Seattle Will Fare Without Wagner

Sherman isn’t just known for his strong opinions on television or radio, with his opinionated and analytical side soon to be on full display this fall season with Amazon’s NFL broadcast coverage. He also won’t hesitate to respond to fans online who have their own critique of his blunt posts.

One fan in particular believed that the Seahawks made the decision to release Wagner as a way of “trying to get younger.” Sherman, however, believed in the opposite and gave this prediction for the Seahawks.

“Get younger and worse. Sounds like a winning combination,” Sherman responded. “But I guess you will get to watch how bad it is for yourself. Then complain about the young bad play.”

Sherman also added “you should expect a much longer rebuild this go around” involving the first NFL team he played for.

Sherman also received a backer in his “Rams got a steal” tweet from another past Super Bowl winner in Will Blackmon, who won the big game with the New York Giants in the 2011 season.

Sherman isn’t the only vocal defender who speaks highly of the Rams adding Wagner. The Rams’ most loquacious defender Jalen Ramsey is another who spoke vibrantly about the champs adding the eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro. Ramsey even made this prediction for Wagner and fellow ILB teammate Ernest Jones: