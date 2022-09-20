Rams Captain Reacts to How Team Will Respond to Devastating Injury

No position on the Los Angeles Rams has dealt with the injury bug worse than guard.

First, Rams rookie Logan Bruss went down with a torn ACL before the season began. Then, Coleman Shelton moved over to center following starting center Brian Allen being out for up to four weeks, which allowed Tremayne Anchrum to step in and play guard. Now, Anchrum is out for the season following his devastating broken leg he suffered in the 31-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 18.

How can this offensive line unit gel with the early injuries? More important, how can this Rams team respond and honor Anchrum? The captain of the unit spoke out about that while attending the “L.A. Rams Night for Wishes” charity event on Monday, September 19 as part of the Rams’ partnership with Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties.

‘We’re Going to Get After it’

The man who’s equipped to lead this unit moving forward is veteran Rob Havenstein, who was named a team captain before the season for the first time in his eight-season career.

“Big Hav” reacted to first seeing the injury to Anchrum unfold.

“Yeah. That was a tough thing to see. That actually happened on the first play and he tried to gut through,” Havenstein said at the Four Seasons Hotel in Westlake Village, where the event was held.

Before the season, former Ram and Super Bowl 56 champion Andrew Whitworth spoke highly of Anchrum in his conversation with Heavy, saying “he’s grown a lot and continued to put together two straight good camps.” Havenstein himself had witnessed how much Anchrum progressed.

“It kind of tells you the level of commitment Trey has. He put a lot of hard work in and obviously, injuries happen. It sucks to see,” Havenstein said.

But, “Big Hav” unveiled the plan moving forward in honoring the diligent work Anchrum put in.

“But we’re going to get after it and go back to work for him.”

Rams & Make-A-Wish

Again, Havenstein’s interview was made possible at the fifth annual charity event, as he joined teammates Van Jefferson, Matt Gay, Tyler Higbee and members of the Rams’ 2021 and 2022 rookie class.

“This is actually my first year of doing it. I’ve heard a lot of fun stories from it,” Havenstein said. “I’m just really excited to be here. And seeing the level of event that this is, this is awesome. Hopefully I’ll be coming here for years to come.”

He relishes the opportunity to join the Rams in giving back to the community.

“It’s very important to give back. It makes you realize what kind of platform football has for you and what we do on the field is no where close to what we can accomplish off the field. And some of the great organizations the Rams team up with, it really humbles yourself with what’s truly important in this life and everything like that. We play a game for a living — a kid’s game. We play it very hard, but there’s so much more greater causes out there and it’s an awesome night,” Havenstein said.

The event helps raise funds and grant wishes of children battling life-threatening diseases, in the effort to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties was founded in 1985 and serves the 805 area code counties of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo. Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties has granted the heartfelt wishes of more than 2,150 local children. More information about the chapter can be found here.