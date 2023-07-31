Rams’ New ‘Alpha Back’ Being Brought in to Bolster More Than Depth

The Los Angeles Rams suddenly found themselves needing a running back, following the stunning retirement decision made by Sony Michel before their “Back Together Saturday” practice on July 29. Head coach Sean McVay himself mentioned that L.A. would likely go hunting for one.

They moved swiftly in getting who nfl.com draft expert Lance Zierlein once called an “alpha back” in Royce Freeman, who was available via free agency on Sunday, July 30.

Freeman will soon take part in his first official week at UC Irvine’s Crawford Field. But by the looks of things especially in the RB room, the veteran is being viewed as more than a depth move inside the “Rams House.”

How Freeman Fits inside the ‘Rams House’

Again, Freeman brought an alpha male persona to the backfield that dates back to his days in Imperial, California who became a prized recruit for the Oregon Ducks. And he immediately delivered an impact in Eugene.

“An All-State back out of California (2,824 rush yards, 41 scores), the thickly-built alpha back stepped up to start 11 games as a true freshman,” Zierlein once wrote in his draft evaluation.

Freeman produced one more epic collegiate season with the Ducks which included All-Conference honors in the Pac-12 his sophomore season before injuries and inconsistency with the offense hampered him.

But still, Freeman did enough show a combination of power and speed when called upon as a bell cow back for Oregon.

He’s not expected to be an every down back for the Rams. Cam Akers has positioned himself as RB1 even if Michel opted in for the 2023 season. The rest of the room is a cross of elusiveness and receiving ability.

But Freeman can give the Rams this needed element, plus a missing element from a year ago: A power element.

At more than 235-pounds, he’s already bigger than the backs in the Rams backfield room. That size will come in handy on third and shorts as the Rams, playing with a injury ravaged offensive line, also struggled getting a consistent push from their running game in short yardage scenarios. In fact, the Rams only converted 39.3% of their total third downs last season.

That size additionally gives them an option inside the 5-yard line. While Akers proved his power in the last three games of the 2022 season, Freeman’s size makes him a perfect complimentary back to Akers when the Rams want to muscle their way into the end zone.

Freeman won’t be asked to do a whole lot for the Rams. But he brings a long-awaited big, physical element capable of improving the Rams’ short-yardage and red zone woes as the “thickly built alpha back” being brought back to California.

