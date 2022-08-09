Exclusive: Sean McVay Updates Extension Status With Rams

Sean McVay is definitely all in on “running it back” with the Los Angeles Rams.

And the head coach revealed following the Rams’ Tuesday, August 9 training camp practice who became the latest to sign their contract extension to stay inside the “Rams House:” Himself.

McVay Confirms Extension

The sixth-year head coach and Super Bowl 56 champion told the L.A. media including Heavy on Rams that his contract extension is done.

There is no official word on how many years or incentives his contract is worth. But it keeps him on board after dealing with an offseason that left many wondering if he was considering a career in the media following the Rams’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

But one reason why McVay held off on announcing his deal was complete is because he wanted to announce that he and Rams general manager Les Snead have had their deals done together.

“Les and I have always been a pair,” McVay said. “We wanted to be able to kind of announce that when both of us got done. Mine is done. Les is in the process of that. But I think in respect to wanting to show the partnership for us, I’ve said you guys have known when we’ll both get done. That was how I kind of addressed it. Since it has come up again, it is something we’ve been taken care of. But it is very important for Les and I to kind of have that represented as we’re a partnership.”

McVay includes that the Rams plan to officially announce it when Snead has his extension finished.

An Extension & Signing Timeline

Now that McVay confirms he’s has his deal signed, he becomes the latest to ensure that the core pieces of the Rams stayed intact.

And in looking back at the wild offseason period it was for the champs, it’s the head coach and the general manager who go last with their deals on the eve of the September 8 season opener with the Buffalo Bills. Here now is a timeline, in chronological order, of the significant moves the Rams have made to keep the Super Bowl 56 roster together as well as add some new faces:

Joe Noteboom: The Rams first resigned the towering tackle to a three-year extension on March 9, 2022. His extended stay came as longtime blindside protector Andrew Whitworth announced his retirement.

Travin Howard: The NFC title game hero who snatched the game-clinching interception of the San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo signed on to a tendered contract on March 11.

Allen Robinson: The Rams maintain tradition in the McVay/Snead era with attracting marquee free agents and make their first major free agent splash — signing the Pro Bowl wide receiver Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million deal which included a $14 million signing bonus.

Brian Allen: The Rams’ starting center remained on board by signing a three-year contract extension on March 15.

Matthew Stafford: The quarterback and new Super Bowl champion agreed to a four-year extension worth $160 million on March 20. Stafford’s deal also included a $60 million signing bonus.

Troy Hill: The Rams lured back a familiar face in the slot nickelback from the Cleveland Browns, acquiring him via trade in exchange for a 2023 fifth round draft pick.

Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp: The man responsible for the last defensive stop and the latter responsible for the game-winning touchdown against the Bengals signed their extensions in early June — Donald on June 6 (three years, $95 million) and Kupp’s two days later (three years up to $80 million).

Now, McVay can be added to this list…with Snead also closing in on completion of his deal as the coach revealed.