Rams’ Sean McVay Reacts to All-Pro Not Likely to Start Training Camp

There will be one thing noticeable once the Los Angeles Rams officially start training camp on Saturday, July 23: They will be without star cornerback Jalen Ramsey in their return to UC Irvine.

The All-Pro isn’t a contract holdout. However, he’s not anticipated to perform in team drills due to his shoulder.

Ramsey was among four members of the defending Super Bowl champions who were placed on the physically unable to perform list, or PUP for short, on Friday, July 22 — nearly 24 hours before the Rams launch the 2022 camp season. Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reported all four names at 2:13 p.m. Pacific time:

The perennial Pro Bowler first underwent shoulder surgery on June 21. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Ramsey played the 2021 season with tears in both shoulders as the Rams went on their chase to the Vince Lombardi trophy. Despite the ailments, Ramsey still put together a third All-Pro campaign and this time, ended the season as Super Bowl champion. Ramsey was in high spirits following his surgery by showing this selfie photo with his kids following the surgery:

Ramsey’s expected absence prompted a reaction from head coach Sean McVay when speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon.

McVay’s Response to Ramsey on PUP

McVay was in high spirits about his standout defender and captain who had surgery in June to

“He’s doing good. He’s been attacking the rehab the right way. He’s feeling good,” McVay said of Ramsey.

McVay himself was part of the group who asked Ramsey how he felt about undergoing the knife during the summer.

“When we did do that surgery on him, obviously most importantly was how he felt about it, but then with the goal in mind of, alright, attack the rehab the right way, and most importantly, be ready for Sept. 8, ready to go,” McVay said.

In all likelihood, Ram fans who attend open training camp practices at UCI’s Crawford Field won’t see Ramsey in pads or helmet for most of camp. McVay, though, told the L.A. media that he and the Rams want to approach his recovery with intellect and without the sense of rushing him back onto the field.

“We’ll be smart about that progress for him,” McVay said.

The Other Rams on PUP

Again, Ramsey won’t be the only name on the PUP list.

The Rams, per the team website, announced that three other players will be on the same list alongside the multiple Pro Bowler. Two of whom represent the 2022 rookie class. Here’s who else is going to be on PUP when training camp starts:

Travin Howard: The inside linebacker is dealing with a groin injury. Howard is likely best remembered for the tipped interception he got on Jimmy Garoppolo to seal the 20-17 NFC Championship game win over the San Francisco 49ers. McVay added that Howard may need surgery.

Kyren Williams: One of the prized offensive draft picks of the 2022 draft, the fifth rounder had surgery on his foot on June 7 and is still not cleared yet to participate in football related activities. He injured that foot during a minicamp practice in Thousand Oaks.

Quentin Lake: The sixth rounder and son of former Pro Bowl safety Carnell Lake is also on the list with an undisclosed injury. Lake had previously battled wrist and leg injuries in his final two seasons with UCLA.

The Rams’ first open training camp practice to fans is set for Friday, July 29. Ticket information can be found here. Practice goes from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.