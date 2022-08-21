Sean McVay Mentions Potential Replacements for Stunning Season Loss

The Los Angeles Rams went into the 2022 NFL Draft needing to replace departed starter Austin Corbett. They found it in third rounder and their first draft pick Logan Bruss.

But now, the Rams must find a permanent replacement for the projected starting right guard out of Wisconsin.

Bruss went down with a knee injury during the Rams‘ Friday, August 19 preseason game versus the Houston Texans. It was later revealed Bruss would miss the entire season with a torn ACL and MCL.

G Logan Bruss out for season with torn ACL and MCL; OLB Daniel Hardy sustains high ankle sprain. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 20, 2022

McVay Reacts to Unfortunate News

Sean McVay called it a “real shame” that the Super Bowl champs won’t have the powerful interior offensive lineman for the 2022 season.

“Number one, it’s a real shame for a kid that’s worked really hard and puts a lot into this game,” McVay said during a video conference Saturday afternoon. “I think that’s the one thing that – the first thing, sometimes we have an inclination (that) is, okay, well how does this affect the football team. But how does it affect the person? You want to keep being more empathetic and more understanding, and this is a guy that loves football.

“We obviously draft him with the confidence that he could be a guy that could potentially contribute for us this year,” McVay continued. “Unfortunately, now, as a result of what’s occurred, that won’t be the case, but put your arm around him, you help him attack the rehab the right way, and I trust that he’s going to do everything in his power to come back better next year than he was this year.”

So now, what is the plan moving forward? The Super Bowl winning head coach mentioned some names who could move into the role that now must be filled.

List of Names Who Could Line up at RG

McVay’s first name that was mentioned: Someone who he says has been “outstanding” during the month of August.

“I’ve seen incredible strides from Tremayne Anchrum, he’s been outstanding in the preseason,” McVay said. “I think he’s really done an outstanding job in these first two preseason games of showing that he absolutely belongs and he’s a guy that could play and be ready to go if need be.”

The 24-year-old Anchrum has the build for inside blocking duties at 6-foot-2, 315-pounds. Anchrum originally was the opposite guard before Bruss’ injury and then slid over to his spot following the injury. But the former Clemson Tiger isn’t the only name McVay mentioned.

“And then the same thing with AJ Jackson. I think like I mentioned you guys yesterday, those guys have stood out,” McVay said.

Turns out, the left tackle Jackson was another who pivoted inside versus the Texans.

Interesting – Rams have kicked AJ Jackson into right guard and AJ Arcuri over to LT. Shuffling around a bit to see what guys can do. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 20, 2022

But there was one more name the head coach revealed.

“And then oh by the way, you’ve got a guy in Bobby Evans that has started at guard, he’s started at tackle in meaningful games that we’ve won over the last couple of years,” McVay said. “And then you’ve got some young intriguing prospects in guys that have been here.”

So there it is: Anchrum, Jackson and Evans are among three names to watch to solidify the Rams’ offensive line in Bruss’ absence.